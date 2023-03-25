On Thursday, March 23, three persons reportedly attempted to rape a minor girl belonging to the tribal society in the Gumla district of Jharkhand. Three accused identified as Amiruddin Khan (24), Mehboob Khan (19), and Sheikh Aslam (23) have been arrested. After failing to rape the victim, the three assaulted her and threw her from a moving vehicle. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby hospital.

Media reports state that the three accused first abducted a 13-year-old girl near the Chainpur police station area before taking her to Chainpur College Tongri. Here, all three accused made an attempt to gang rape the victim. When the girl objected, the accused persons attempted to silence her by assaulting her.

Reportedly, when the victim started screaming, the accused youths decided to flee, however, they also took the victim along with them in a vehicle. Later, when the victim started screaming again, Amiruddin Khan, Mehboob Khan, and Sheikh Aslam threw her from the moving vehicle, leaving her severely injured. When the victim’s relatives got to know about the matter, they brought her to the hospital. The victim then informed her family members about the incident. Following this, the family of the victim filed a police complaint. Acting upon the complaint, police arrested the accused persons who are being questioned.

The Jharkhand government has come under fire from the Bharatiya Janata Party over this alleged attempt at rape case.

According to Yogendra Pratap, the co-in charge of BJP’s state media in Jharkhand, “The courage of such elements is at its peak due to the Hemant Soren government’s appeasement policy.”