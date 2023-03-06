A video of a Muslim boy, listing 10 vices of ‘gunagar aurat (bad women), has been doing the rounds of the internet. The disturbing video was originally uploaded on March 1, 2023, by one ‘Muhammad Yaqoob (@yaqoob_63)’ on TikTok, which is currently banned in India.

In the footage, a man in a skull cap was seen asking a child to point out the qualities of bad women. The kid, who is clearly tutored and indoctrinated with misogyny responded, “Women who do not observe purdah, and speak irresponsibly…”

He further added, “Women who make dua to die, mock Islam, gossip…Also includes women who are ungrateful, disobedient to their husbands, indulge in backbiting, keep their hair uncovered and step out of homes without reason.”

The uploader, Muhammad Yaqoob, boasts of 499.6K followers on Tik Tok and 11.5 million likes. His handle is filled with Islamic content, featuring the same kid, and forcing him to speak about various facets of Islam.

Screengrab of the Tiktok account of Muhammad Yaqoob

The teachings of the Holy Book about women

According to the Quran, the testimony of a woman is valued at half the testimony of a man. The Verse 286 of Surah 2 (Al-Baqarah) states:

O believers! When you contract a loan for a fixed period of time, commit it to writing. Let the scribe maintain justice between the parties. The scribe should not refuse to write as Allah has taught them to write. They will write what the debtor dictates, bearing Allah in mind and not defrauding the debt. If the debtor is incompetent, weak, or unable to dictate, let their guardian dictate for them with justice. Call upon two of your men to witness. If two men cannot be found, then one man and two women of your choice will witness—so if one of the women forgets the other may remind her.

Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) explained the rationale behind such a conclusion in hadith, Sahih al-Bukhari 2658:

The Prophet said, “Isn’t the witness of a woman equal to half of that of a man?” The women said, “Yes.” He said, “This is because of the deficiency of a woman’s mind.”

The Holy book also makes it mandatory for Muslim women to submit to the sexual desires of their husbands, whenever the latter demands it. The Verse 223 of Surah 2 (Al-Baqarah) states:

Your wives are like farmland for you, so approach them ˹consensually˺ as you please. And send forth something good for yourselves. Be mindful of Allah, and know that you will meet Him. And give good news to the believers.

The Messenger of Allah made the Quranic revelation clear in the hadith, Sunan Ibn Majah 1853:

…No woman can fulfill her duty towards Allah until she fulfills her duty towards her husband. If he asks her (for intimacy) even if she is on her camel saddle, she should not refuse.

Quran also directs men to discipline their wives if they go astray. At the same time, it tells them to treat women fairly if they fall in line. The Verse 34 of Chapter 4 (An-Nisa) states:

Men are the caretakers of women, as men have been provisioned by Allah over women and tasked with supporting them financially. And righteous women are devoutly obedient and, when alone, protective of what Allah has entrusted them with. And if you sense ill-conduct from your women, advise them ˹first˺, ˹if they persist,˺ do not share their beds, ˹but if they still persist,˺ then discipline them ˹gently˺. But if they change their ways, do not be unjust to them. Surely Allah is Most High, All-Great.