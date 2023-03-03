Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui, originally Anjana Kishor Pandey, has alleged that the actor kicked her and her two children out of the house at midnight. She made the allegations in a video that she shared on Instagram on 3rd March, Friday. The video of the estranged wife of the Bollywood actor went viral on social media. The latest allegations come after Aaliya had alleged that she was facing sexual harassment from Nawazuddin and torture from his family.

In the video, Aaliya Siddiqui said that Nawazuddin has thrown her and her children out of the house at midnight, and she can’t believe that he did this to them. She said that Naqazuddin told them that they can’t return the house. ‘I am on the road in the night, I have nowhere to go, I have only Rs 81 and therefore I can’t go to a hotel. I don’t know where to go with my children, whom to call’, she said in the video.

She added that she will never be able to pardon Nawazuddin for this treatment of her and their children. She said that she made the video so how her estranged husband kicked her and their two children out of the house at midnight.

Aaliya Siddiqui wrote in the caption of the video, “This is the truth of Nawazuddin Siddiqui who did not even spare his own innocent children.. When after being in the house for 40 days I stepped out as office bearers at Versova police station called me urgently.. But when I went back to the house with my children Nawazuddin Siddiqui had deputed a number of guards to not let us in. I and my children were brutally left by this man on the road.. my daughter could not believe that her own father can do this to her and be howling and crying on the road.. thankfully one of my relatives took us into her one-room house..this small mentality and this cruel planning of throwing me and my children out of the house and bringing us to the roads just shows how small this man Nawazuddin Siddiqui is. Sharing videos where you can see the reality of this man.”

Aaliya Siddiqui added, “And now as expected from you .. your PR agency is circulating false and deceitful information all around the media. It is such a joke that people who are appointed by you and who get a salary from you are not letting you go inside your own house. I really suggest that you need a better PR agency who has more logical plans for you… don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me out, my children. I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon.”

It is notable that Aaliya Siddiqui was Anjana Kishor Pandey before getting married to the actor. She changed her name to allegedly please the family members of Nawazuddin Siddiqui. In 2020, she said that she is sticking to her original identity after a dispute with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. However, she continued to run her social media handles as Aaliya Siddiqui.

In an earlier video shared on her Instagram handle, Aaliya Siddiqui requested Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde to look into the matter and give justice to her. In this video, she cited the past atrocities against her and her children by the actor’s family members.

During the coronavirus lockdown, there were reports of a rift between Aaliya and Nawazuddin. Then Aaliya accused Nawazuddin Siddiqui of assaulting her. Aaliya had lodged an FIR against her husband Nawazuddin, and his brothers Minhajuddin, Faizuddin, Ayazuddin, and his mother Mehrunnisa at Versova police station in Mumbai. Later, the case was transferred to Budhana police station as the spot of the said incident was Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh. In this complaint, Aaliya accused Nawazuddin’s brother Minhajuddin of molestation and showing obscene videos to her.

In January 2023, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s mother Mehrunnisa lodged an FIR against Aaliya at Versova police station in Mumbai under IPC sections 452, 323, 504, and 506. In this case, the police had issued a notice to Aaliya to appear by January 23. Calling the FIR an injustice against her, Aaliya Siddiqui accused the police of not paying heed to her complaint and taking immediate action on the complaint against her. Aaliya Siddiqui also shared a video on her Instagram handle alleging that she and her children are kept watch on and they are limited to the hall of the actor’s house and forced by his family members to use a common toilet while staying in the living room.