The Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police have received a letter from the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) requesting an investigation and action against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi for allegedly using children and posting their images on Twitter for political purposes.

The child rights organization said in its letter that it had received a complaint over Atishi’s social media posts in which pictures of underage children holding Manish Sisodia posters in schools were posted.

“The Commission is in receipt of a complaint wherein it has been informed that Atishi Singh has uploaded images on their Twitter handle wherein minor children are seen holding posters for Manish Sisodia in schools,” the NCPCR said in a letter.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights writes to the Delhi Chief Secretary & Commissioner of Police to probe & take action against AAP leader Atishi for using children & for posting “picture of minor” on Twitter for alleged political agenda. — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023

Manish Sisodia, a former minister in the Delhi government and leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), was detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for suspected irregularities in the formulation and application of the GNCTD excise policy. The commission further noted that the leader reportedly published the pictures in an effort to draw attention away from the CBI’s existing or upcoming inquiries against Manish Sisodia.

“It is alleged that the said images are uploaded by Atishi Singh in order to divert attention in the ongoing/pending investigation by CBI against Manish Sisodia in Delhi Liquor Policy Case in furtherance of their personal agenda. Further, the Commission also observes that the posts uploaded by Atishi Singh showing images of children clearly indicate misuse of the students studying in Schools in Delhi for personal agenda which may adversely affect the psychosocial behaviour of young children for the glorification of accused person in liquor scam,” the Commission said.

The authority further noted that Aam Aadmi Party members had set up booths in and around the school’s grounds and that they were using the kids to further their own political and personal agendas in support of the accused Manish Sisodia.

“Furthermore, it is also seen that Aam Aadmi Party workers have installed stalls in and around the school campus and the children are being used for their political campaigning and personal agenda favouring the accused Manish Sisodia. The Commission primarily observed that this action seems to be in violation of Section 75 and Section 83 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and other relevant provisions of IPC,” it said.

And the outpouring of love for Delhi’s children’s favourite teacher – Manish Sir – continues… pic.twitter.com/J93oB4Agmm — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) March 3, 2023

The panel has ordered the Delhi Police to take the proper legal action in accordance with the Information Technology Act and the Juvenile Justice Act. The Commission determined that it is appropriate to file a complaint under Section 13(I)(j) of the CPCR Act of 2005 in light of the allegations made in the complaint and that there has been a prima facie violation of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act of 2015, the IPC, and the Information Technology Act.

“Therefore, in view of the sensitivity of the matter the Commission requests your good offices to investigate the matter urgently by lodging an FIR against Atishi Singh for misusing her position and power for her personal agenda by involving children, posting and using images of minors without their consent. Further, an Action Taken Report in this regard may be submitted within 3 days of receipt of his letter,” the Commission added.

NCPCR, a legislative agency established under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 is responsible for defending children’s rights and other relevant issues throughout the nation.

The Commission is also responsible for making sure that the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act of 2009, the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act of 2012 are being properly and effectively implemented.