In Pakistan’s Gujrat, a case of an unnatural sex offence has come to the fore wherein a Maulvi sexually assaulted a boy by calling him to the mosque on the pretext of offering the Taraweeh prayer during the month of Ramzan. An FIR has been registered against the accused Maulvi who has been identified as Mohammed Riyaz and has been sent to jail. Gujarat Police confirmed the arrest of the accused on March 27.

According to reports in Pakistani media, the incident took place on the night between March 9 and 10, 2023. The incident took place in the Jamia Masjid Buraq at Khalidabad in the Shaheen Chowk police station precinct in Gujrat. The victim stated in his complaint that Maulvi Muhammad Riyaz of Jama Masjid called him on the night of March 9 and asked him to come to the mosque.

Maulvi had asked the boy to lead the Taraweeh prayers in the mosque, as the boy is Hafiz-e-Quran, which means someone who has completely memorized the Quran. After the Taraweeh prayers, the Maulvi asked the victim boy to sleep in the mosque itself, as the mosque committee members were not available. The complaint says that accused Riyaz mixed sleeping medicine or intoxicant into the food he gave to the victim.

The victim said that he had fallen unconscious during the night. The victim witnessed Maulvi Riaz raping him when he regained consciousness in the morning. After he woke up, the Maulvi began threatening the victim to keep his mouth shut when he attempted to stop him. It is alleged that the maulvi abused and thrashed the victim.

گجرات پولیس تھانہ شاہین نے وقوعہ میں ملوث نامزد ملزم کو گرفتار کر کے جیل بھجوا دیا ہے — Gujrat Police Pakistan (@Gujrat_Police) March 27, 2023

The victim has demanded stern punishment against the maulvi in his complaint. The police registered an FIR under section 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code on this complaint. The accused Maulvi has been arrested and sent to jail.

The Police said that an investigation is being conducted into the matter. The accused Maulvi used to give religious teaching to the people in the mosque.