In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra, the former Bollywood star and now Hollywood actress, opened up about her decision to leave the Indian film industry and move to the United States for work. The actress revealed that she had faced several challenges in Bollywood and was tired of the politics that surrounded the industry.

Priyanka Chopra, who is now an established name in the United States, stated that she had some beef with people in Bollywood that had made her feel uncomfortable in her own skin. She also talked about how difficult it was for her to be a woman in the male-dominated industry and how she had to fight for her place in Bollywood.

“I was being pushed into a corner in the industry (Bollywood). I had people not casting me, I had beef with people, I am not good at playing that game so I kind of was tired of the politics and I said I needed a break,” said Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka further added, “This music thing gave me an opportunity to go to another part of the world, not crave for the movies I didn’t want to get but I would require to schmooze certain clubs and cliques of people. It would require groveling and I had worked a long time by then that I didn’t feel like I wanted to do it.”

The actress stated that she wanted to break free from the limitations that Bollywood had placed on her and explore new opportunities in the US. She shared that her move to the United States was not an easy decision, but it was necessary for her to grow as an artist and a person.

Priyanka Chopra has starred in several movies and TV shows since making the move to the US. She also met her husband, Nick Jonas there and the two have been married for over 4 years now and have 1 child together.