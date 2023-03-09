On Thursday, March 9, a video went viral wherein a youth was seen scaling a wall and breaking into a girls’ hostel. As per reports, the youth entered the girls’ hostel of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Thursday, held a female student at knifepoint, and attempted to molest her.

A young man entered in the girls hostel by scaling a wall of dental hospital & college in #Ludhiana, tried to molest a girl student by putting a knife on her neck. Girl students staged a protest, police investigation going on. pic.twitter.com/RiNeWlv8Bk — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) March 9, 2023

The accused was reportedly amongst a group of boys who scaled the walls of the building to enter a girl’s hostel at night. The hostel inmates, alarmed by the invaders, began yelling for help. The men fled the scene when they saw hostel security guards approaching them.

Speaking about the incident, the police said that as per the recordings from the CCTV surveillance cameras, the man who scaled the wall spent nearly 7 to 8 minutes in the hostel building. The police said that they have recorded the girls’ statement based on which they started investigating the matter.

Significantly, following the incident, the females residing at the hostel sat in a protest seeking improved security measures. When queried about this, the police stated that the students stated that this was not the first incident and that similar incidents had occurred earlier. The police stated that they had never received a complaint about such instances earlier, but they are investigating the matter.

The Ludhiana police also verified that the girl, who was held at knifepoint by the accused, was not seriously hurt and escaped with minor scratches. The police added that they are using the CCTV footage to identify the accused.