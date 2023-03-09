Thursday, March 9, 2023
HomeCrimeYouth scales the wall to sneak into girls hostel, tried to molest a girl...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Youth scales the wall to sneak into girls hostel, tried to molest a girl by holding her at knifepoint, video goes viral

Following the incident, the females residing at the hostel sat in a protest seeking improved security measures.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab hostel
Image source: Screengrab from video shared by Twitter user Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_)
7

On Thursday, March 9, a video went viral wherein a youth was seen scaling a wall and breaking into a girls’ hostel. As per reports, the youth entered the girls’ hostel of Baba Jaswant Singh Dental College in Ludhiana in the wee hours of Thursday, held a female student at knifepoint, and attempted to molest her.

The accused was reportedly amongst a group of boys who scaled the walls of the building to enter a girl’s hostel at night. The hostel inmates, alarmed by the invaders, began yelling for help. The men fled the scene when they saw hostel security guards approaching them.

Speaking about the incident, the police said that as per the recordings from the CCTV surveillance cameras, the man who scaled the wall spent nearly 7 to 8 minutes in the hostel building. The police said that they have recorded the girls’ statement based on which they started investigating the matter.

Significantly, following the incident, the females residing at the hostel sat in a protest seeking improved security measures. When queried about this, the police stated that the students stated that this was not the first incident and that similar incidents had occurred earlier. The police stated that they had never received a complaint about such instances earlier, but they are investigating the matter.

The Ludhiana police also verified that the girl, who was held at knifepoint by the accused, was not seriously hurt and escaped with minor scratches. The police added that they are using the CCTV footage to identify the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
623,047FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com