Friday, March 24, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRahul Gandhi clarifies that he wasn't wiping his nose on Mallikarjun Kharge's jacket, claims...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi clarifies that he wasn’t wiping his nose on Mallikarjun Kharge’s jacket, claims had floated after a video had gone viral

OpIndia Staff
rahul gandhi
Rahul Gandhi was seen helping Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs. Image Source: Twitter handle of ANI
1

On 24th March 2023, Rahul Gandhi clarified that he was not wiping his nose on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s jacket in a video that had gone viral on 18th March 2023. Rahul Gandhi was seen saying so in a video that appeared on 24th March 2023. He is seen helping Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge down the stairs in this video.

While helping Mallikarjun Kharge come down the stairs, Rahul Gandhi said, “If I touch you now, they say I’m wiping my nose on your back. Utter nonsense. Have you seen that? That I am helping you over there, they’re saying that I’m wiping my nose on you.”

On 18th March 2023, a video of Rahul Gandhi went viral. The Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party tweeted that video and wrote in the caption, “Unfortunately, the video epitomises what ‘Gandhi’s’ think of senior leaders like Mallikarjun Kharge. It is highly condemnable that Rahul Gandhi uses somebody as his tissue paper! This Humiliation to a Kannadiga can not be forgiven.”

In an attempt to reply to the BJP, Congress’ social media in-charge Nitin Agarwal said that the Congress scion had invited Kharge to drop him at his house. He said, “Watch the full clip, he invited Kharge Ji to drop him to his house, The 40% Commission Government has left with nothing to campaign & as usual started fake Propaganda.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Delhi authorities decide to construct public toilets in the vicinity of British High Commissioner’s house deeming it necessary, UK Govt objects

OpIndia Staff -

UP Police attaches properties worth Rs 9 crore belonging to BSP leader and meat mafia Haji Yakub Qureshi, properties worth over Rs 31 crore...

OpIndia Staff -

PM Modi arrives in Varanasi for ‘One World TB Summit’, to dedicate and initiate development projects worth over 1780 crores

ANI -

‘Bhagwan Rama was sent by Allah’: Farooq Abdullah claims quoting Pakistani Maulana

OpIndia Staff -

Listen to BJP leader Tajinder Bagga say ‘polis aa gayi polis’ for 2 minutes straight as Canadian Khalistani continues to abuse and threaten him

OpIndia Staff -

Renuka Chowdhury believes herself to be Surpanakha, wants to prove it in court by citing PM Modi’s Ramayana statement in Parliament

Sanghamitra -

CJI Chandrachud’s speech at the Ramnath Goenka, speaking ‘truth to power’ and a crucial contradiction within minutes

Abhishek Banerjee -

As court frames charges against Tahir Hussain, Kapil Mishra asks if Sanjay Singh knew about Ankit Sharma’s murder: What AAP leader had said back...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We will file FIR against those burning effigy of Raavan’, says Noida politician Shrikant Tyagi, who was earlier arrested for assaulting a women. Watch

OpIndia Staff -

‘Clearcut objective to kill and harm Hindus’: Delhi court frames charges against Tahir Hussain in Ankit Sharma murder case, Alt News had given him...

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
625,530FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com