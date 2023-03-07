Amidst the raging controversy surrounding migrant workers in Tamil Nadu, an organisation named Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam (TPDK) is now holding demonstrations against North Indians and the Hindu Brahmin community.

On Tuesday (March 7), the workers associated with TPDK held protests outside the offices of the Central government, alleging Brahmin and North Indian dominance in public sector jobs in the Southern State.

According to Times Now, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam is closely associated with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), the incumbent ruling party in Tamil Nadu.

Pro-DMK outfit holds a protest in front of the central govt offices against Brahmins & North Indians’ dominance in the public sector jobs in Tamil Nadu- WATCH.@sreeprapanch shares the latest updates from the protest site.@prathibhatweets | @TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/eHirpzvIgJ — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 7, 2023

While speaking to the news organisation, a TPDK worker alleged that the protest was organised to ensure the implementation of ‘reservation’ in public sector jobs in Tamil Nadu. She claimed that the demonstration has no relation to the ongoing migrant crisis in the State.

As per visuals shared by Times Now, several TPDK supporters were seen attempting to break through police barricades. The cops resorted to lathi-charge and detained some of them to control the law and order situation.

It must be mentioned that the pro-DMK outfit has been at the forefront of promoting regionalism and sectarianism in the State, besides anti-Brahmin rhetoric. In October last year, the Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam held demonstrations against a chapter on the ‘varna system’ in the CBSE textbook.

In November 2022, the same outfit filed a plea before the Madras High Court to oust Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi for supposedly holding an office of profit. Workers of TPDK have been also involved in violence, notably in the Sri Aurobindo Ashram vandalism case of 2013.