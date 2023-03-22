Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Netizens left amused as #DYChandrachudBestCJI trends on Twitter by PR accounts, some of which usually tweet on Bollywood

Several netizens were left amused by this Twitter trend, given that the highest judicial authority in the country would surely not need a Twitter PR campaign like Bollywood does to ensure their movies work.

OpIndia Staff
CJI Chandrachud
Twitter campaign for CJI spotted by a Twitter user (Image: Print/Twitter)
33

On March 21, Twitter user Alok Bhatt noticed an unusual spike in a hashtag on Twitter. #DYChandrachudBestCJI trended consistently on social media leaving several Netizens amused and bewildered. The hashtag was being trended by accounts that usually tweet on PR campaigns surrounding Bollywood and other marketing campaigns.

Bhatt shared a screenshot of three tweets with similar text. Two of the tweets in the screenshot had the same text. In follow-up tweets, Bhatt shared a series of videos of screen scrolls where tweets on hashtags promoting Bollywood and some political parties could be seen. He noted that the same accounts were used to promote Congress, Shah Rukh Khan and phone companies.

Our research found that the hashtag was used only on March 21, 2023. There were over 12,500 tweets that included the hashtag. Out of these, 10,400+ tweets originated from India. The majority of the tweets were done between 5 AM UTC to 2 PM UTC or 10:30 AM IST to 7:30 PM IST. Such time-bound trends are one of the signs of a PR campaign.

How the tweets with #DYChandrachudBestCJI trended on Twitter on March 21. Source: talkwalker

We checked if any verified accounts were pushing the trend. We could not spot any notable verified handles pushing the trend that pointed towards a low-budget PR campaign.

Next, we checked ten random accounts that shared a tweet with the hashtag. Only four Twitter Blue Verified accounts were found to be promoting the hashtag. No legacy account was promoting the hashtag. Six non-verified, Blue or Legacy, were used for the research.

Blue verified accounts promoting hashtag. Source: Twitter

In the next step, we looked at their profiles. Four out of six non-verified accounts and one of the Blue verified accounts promoted another hashtag, #e4MediaClassHasNoClass, which was against Exchange4Media portal on March 22.

Tweet campaign against Exhange4Media. Source: Twitter

A set of such accounts were promoting #DYChandrachudBestCJI and #BBxSRK on March 21.

Set of accounts that promoted #DYChandrachudBestCJI #BBxSRK on March 21. Source: Twitter
Set of accounts that promoted #DYChandrachudBestCJI #BBxSRK on March 21. Source: Twitter



In June 2020, OpIndia spotted a similar campaign for Congress that can be checked here.

