Vasai Court grants bail to Sheezan Khan, accused in the death case of actress Tunisha Sharma

The Vasai Court has granted Sheezan Khan bail in the Tunisha Sharma death case. He was arrested on suspicion of facilitating the suicide of Tunisha, his co-star and girlfriend, who died on the set of Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul on December 24 last year. After being detained for more than two months, Sheezan’s request for bail was approved by the court.

According to the reports, Additional Sessions Judge R D Deshpande ordered him to provide a surety bond in the amount of Rs. 1 lakh and his passport.

After Tunisha passed away, her mother Vanita Sharma reported the incident to the police, accusing Sheezan of encouraging Tunisha to commit suicide. She alleged that Tunisha committed suicide because she was depressed following her separation from Sheezan. Vanita also made claims against Sheezan’s family, saying they were attempting to keep Tunisha apart from him. 

Sheezan was arrested and sent to Thane Central prison. Sheezan’s character in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul has also been replaced by another actor. Sheezan Khan and Tunisha Sharma apparently fell in love while filming Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul in August. Days before to Tunisha’s suicide on the Vasai set in one of the makeup rooms, they experienced a hard stretch in their relationship. Tunisha’s mother charged Sheezan with having an extramarital affair with her daughter after Tunisha passed away.

The Vasai court granted bail but also ordered the actor to turn up his passport and to refrain from leaving the country without first getting permission from the judge.

Sheezan’s attorney, Sharad Rai, said that bail should be granted because the investigation was completed and a chargesheet had been submitted. The claim that he wasn’t in the room when the incident happened was refuted by Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay More.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

