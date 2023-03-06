UP set to become the growth engine of the Indian economy: Yogi Adityanath government promises to create 2 Crore+ more jobs in next 3 to 4 years

Uttar Pradesh, which was once known for poor law and order and ‘bahubali’ system is slowly and steadily seeing a turnaround under the administration of Yogi Adityanath government. While addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day “Lucknow Kaushal Mahotsav”, Yogi Adityanath said that the youth will be given on-the-job training and apprenticeship to enhance their chances of gainful employment.

Yogi Adityanath further asked the companies investing in UP to work on training the youth in such a way that they don’t have to migrate from the state in search of jobs.

He said that in the upcoming 3 to 4 years, Uttar Pradesh will generate more than 2 crore jobs under the ‘Mission Rozgar’. Uttar Pradesh, the most populous state in India, has a population above 23 crores as per the latest estimates and boasts of the largest workforce among states in India. 2 crore additional jobs within the state will enable the youth to seek and get employment in their home state instead of migrating elsewhere for jobs. This influx of jobs can be a game-changer for UP.

Earlier, while inaugurating the Paint Manufacturing Unit of Berger Paints in Hardoi, the CM said, “Companies investing in the state, along with starting their manufacturing units, should commence skill development centers for the local youth. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future,”

आज जनपद हरदोई के संडीला औद्योगिक क्षेत्र में ₹1,000 करोड़ के निवेश से 37 एकड़ क्षेत्रफल में निर्मित बर्जर ग्रुप की एशिया की सबसे बड़ी मल्टी-प्रोडक्ट पेंट फैक्ट्री का वर्चुअल माध्यम से लोकार्पण किया गया।



‘नया उत्तर प्रदेश’ औद्योगिक युग में प्रवेश कर चुका है।



सभी को बधाई! pic.twitter.com/FJN5zUg2z2 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 5, 2023

In recent times, Uttar Pradesh has shed its ‘bimaru’ tag and now almost every week we hear about an MNC wanting to set up their business in UP boosting employment opportunities there.

In its hundredth year of operations in India, Berger Paints has invested over Rs 1000 crore in Uttar Pradesh and set up its most modern and completely automated paint manufacturing unit in Hardoi.

At the inauguration of the plant, Yogi Adityanath said, “Recently our government entered into an MoA (memorandum of association) with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state to take forward the skill development program for the youth with new age trades. At least one skill development center should be established in Hardoi, Sandila, for which full cooperation will be provided by UP State Industrial Development Authority.”

“We all know that with such a huge investment, the unit of Berger Paints began operation in the short span of just 30 months. This also reflects that the state is emerging as the most prominent destination for industrial investment in the country today,” the UP CM further added.