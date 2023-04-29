Amid the ongoing hearing by a constitution bench of the Supreme Court on a batch of petitions seeking legal recognition for same-sex marriages, a group of 120 eminent citizens wrote to President Draupadi Murmu, objecting to attempts to legalise same-sex marriages in India.

The highly accomplished individuals, ranging from ex-bureaucrats to retired high court judges dubbed the exercise as ‘unnatural’, ‘irrational’ and ‘highly objectionable’ in the letter written on Thursday (April 27),

They were aghast over the onslaught against the cultural traditions and religious tenets of India and urged the apex court to refrain from demolishing the institution of marriage, which falls under the purview of the Legislature.

“…If we revise the law to make same-sex sexual union rational, acceptable or moral, it will open the doors to same-sex sexual culture. Our society and culture do not accept same-sex behavioural institutions because it is offensive to our values, besides being irrational and unnatural,” the letter pointed out.

“It is widely appreciated that same-sex relationships can’t create long-term or stable institutions; and if they are allowed to adopt children, they can’t maintain stable and long-lasting relationships with their families, parents, relatives and partners,” the eminent citizens further added.

“The health and future of such children will be severely compromised… India cannot afford that its future generations live in such an atmosphere, which surely will produce more gays and lesbians, and tear apart and destroy the institutions of ‘family’ and ‘society’ irreparably,” they emphasised.

“They (Future generations) won’t know about their parents, ancestors, culture, religious tenets and age-old values,” the letter further warned. The eminent citizens pointed out that the issue of same-sex marriage is raised by pseudo-liberals under the garb of ‘progressive and liberated thinking.’

They requested President Droupadi Murmu to intervene and protect the Indian traditions, values and social fabric from being destroyed by ‘elitist progressiveness.’

The signatories included ex-CAG Rajiv Mehrishi, ex-Home Secretary L C Goyal, former RAW chief Sanjeev Tripathi, Justice (retired) S N Dhingra and Justice (retired) Lok Pal Singh.

Earlier, Bar Council of India passed resolution opposing recognition of same-sex marriage, saying it is against the culture and socio-religious structure of the country.