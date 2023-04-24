Monday, April 24, 2023
American television host and political commentator Tucker Carlson quits Fox News in a surprise exit

"Fox News Media and Tucker Carlson have agreed to part ways,” the company said in a statement Monday. "We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor."

Tucker Carlson
Tucker Carlson (Image Source: Economic Times)
In a sudden and unexpected departure, Tucker Carlson, the host with the highest primetime viewership on Fox News Channel, will be parting ways with the network.

“Mr Carlson’s last program was Friday, April 21st Fox News Tonight will air live at 8 PM/ET starting this evening as an interim show helmed by rotating FOX News personalities until a new host is named,” the statement further read.

Carlson, a famous personality in the American media landscape, hosted the nightly political talk show Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News from 2016 to his exit in 2023.

Tucker Carlson’s media career began in the 1990s when he wrote for The Weekly Standard and other publications. He worked as a CNN commentator from 2000 to 2005 and was a co-host of the prime-time news debate program Crossfire from 2001 to 2005. Later, from 2005 to 2008, he hosted the nightly program Tucker on MSNBC. Carlson has been a political analyst on Fox News since 2009 and has appeared on various programs before launching his current show. In 2010, he co-founded the opinion website, The Daily Caller, and served as its initial editor-in-chief until he sold his ownership stake and departed in 2020. Carlson has authored three books, including Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites (2003), Ship of Fools (2018), and The Long Slide (2021).

