Thursday, April 20, 2023
Updated:

Amritpal Singh’s wife being questioned by Punjab Police

Kirandeep Kaur was detained from Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar while she was trying to board a flight to London.

OpIndia Staff
Amritpal Singh , Kirandeep Kaur
Amritpal Singh (L), Kirandeep Kaur (R) (Image via TV9 Bharatvarsh)
26

Pro-Khalistan fugitive Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur is currently being questioned by Punjab Police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar. Earlier media reports suggested she has been detained by Punjab Police.

News agency ANI citing sources has said that she is being questioned at the Immigration department. She was trying to board a flight to London. As pre initial media reports, there are no cases on her and she has been staying at the ancestral village since the hunt on Amritpal Singh began. Kaur is a UK citizen.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.

Note: Story and headline updated with latest updates.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

