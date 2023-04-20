Pro-Khalistan fugitive Amritpal Singh’s wife Kirandeep Kaur is currently being questioned by Punjab Police at Shri Guru Ram Dass International Airport in Amritsar. Earlier media reports suggested she has been detained by Punjab Police.

UPDATE | Amritpal Singh's wife Kirandeep Kaur has not been detained yet clarify Punjab Police source but is being questioned by the Immigration department, more details awaited. https://t.co/kQO3qPhzy8 — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

News agency ANI citing sources has said that she is being questioned at the Immigration department. She was trying to board a flight to London. As pre initial media reports, there are no cases on her and she has been staying at the ancestral village since the hunt on Amritpal Singh began. Kaur is a UK citizen.

This is a breaking story, more details awaited.

