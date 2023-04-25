On April 25, K. Annamalai, the President of Tamil Nadu’s BJP, released a 57-second audio clip, which he claimed was the voice of Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, for the second time. The individual in the recording is heard criticising the ruling DMK.

“Listen to the DMK ecosystem crumbling from within. The 2nd tape of TN State FM Thiru @ptrmadurai. Special Thanks to TN FM for drawing a proper distinction between DMK & BJP! #DMKFiles,” Annamalai tweeted along with an audio file.

In the audio clip, the man expressed his long-standing support for the “one man, one post” principle since he entered politics. He lavished praises on the BJP for the clear distinction between those responsible for managing the party and those serving the people. However, he suggested that such a division of duties and powers was lacking within the DMK.

Towards the end of the audio clip, the individual can be heard referring to the ruling Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is also the Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development, and his son-in-law V. Sabareesan. The statement was made in an apparent reference to the party’s leadership.

The person in the recording said, “Therefore, after observing this for eight months, I came to the conclusion that this is not a sustainable model.” The person, allegedly Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, further suggests that he was mulling over resigning from the post before the situation was exacerbated and that he would have no regrets as he did not quit early.

Earlier last week, Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai shared an audio clip of Tamil Nadu’s finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan allegedly speaking about his cabinet colleague and Chief Minister MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin, which instantly went viral.

The finance minister – commonly referred to as PTR — is allegedly heard asserting in the audio recording that MK Stalin’s son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and son-in-law V Sabareesan had accumulated wealth through illegal means. Sabareesan, an essential DMK strategist, is married to Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai.

The man, allegedly the state finance minister, said, “Both Udhayanidhi and Sabari realised that they made more money in one year than their grandparents did in their lives. And now it is getting to be a problem. How to handle it? How to not get caught? It’s all playing like… can’t really tell pretty close. Will say 30,000 crores.”

The DMK Files

K Annamalai, the president of the BJP in Tamil Nadu, disclosed a series of papers titled “DMK files” on alleged corruption within the DMK government on Friday. According to the BJP leader’s calculations and estimates, the DMK leaders’ assets were “worth Rs 1.34 lakh crore”. Annamalai further intimated that the AIADMK, a BJP ally that leads the Opposition alliance in Tamil Nadu, will not be spared in his corruption discovery.

In a press conference he addressed on 14th April 2023, Annamalai said, “DMK files will not end with a single part; every party that ruled the state will be exposed before 2024. If I am going to expose corruption, I will have to expose the corruption of everyone.”