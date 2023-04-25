The encounter of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad’s son Asad and his aide Ghulam in Jhansi was reenacted by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday. Asad and Ghulam were shot and killed by the UP Police Special Task Force in an encounter on April 13. A video posted by news agency ANI shows the UP police present at the spot where they were killed.

In the video, one can see two men posing as the gangster duo pointing revolvers next to a bike. Asad and Ghulam had also died next to a bike. The police can also been seen recreating a situation on how the bike ridden by the gangsters might have skid. In the images that had gone viral after the encounter, one could see Asad had urinated in his pants. As per information available and videos released to media, this urinating part was not recreated by the police.

Few days back, the SIT had recreated the crime scene where Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were killed by three men when police had taken them for a medical check up in Prayagraj.

A two-person judicial panel has already been established by the government of Uttar Pradesh to look into the killing of Atiq Ahmad’s child. The panel, which also includes former director general Vijay Kumar Gupta and high court judge Rajeev Lochan Mehrotra, will examine every facet of the encounter.

The incident happened at 12:45 pm on April 13 when two squads encountered Asad and Ghulam on the Kanpur-Jhansi route, according to the UP STF. Both were missing after being implicated in the February 24 murder of lawyer Umesh Pal in Prayagraj.

Around 11.30 am, the pair was spotted riding a bike 100 yards from the Parichha dam curve. The accused both accelerated their bikes and drove into a tight lane when they were told to halt and surrender. When trapped, Asad and Ghulam sank to the ground and began firing with weapons of foreign origin. The STF responded, and over the next 30 minutes, both sides traded gunfire. Asad and Ghulam died in the police’s retaliatory firing.

Asad was shot to death two days before his father Atiq Ahmad and uncle Ashraf were murdered in Prayagraj by three gunmen. While pretending to be journalists with video cameras, microphones, and press identification cards, Lavlesh Tiwari, Sunny Singh, and Arun Maurya shot the duo as they were being brought for a medical examination. While Ashraf had five gunshot wounds, Atiq Ahmad was hit nine times in the head and chest.