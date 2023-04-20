On Thursday, April 20, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed to probe the murder of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf recreated the crime scene as part of its ongoing investigation. Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical checkup on 15th April 2023 at around 10:40 pm.

#WATCH | Members of the Judicial Commission recreate the crime scene of the killing of gangster brothers Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf in UP's Prayagraj on April 15, as part of the ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/vVoaSWVaOZ — ANI (@ANI) April 20, 2023

In the video shared by news agency ANI, the police can be seen escorting two men dressed like the deceased mafia don Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed. They are surrounded by media persons and several police officials. Suddenly the two posing media persons approach the gangster brothers and shoot at them. The duo immediately falls to the ground.

Atiq and his brother Ashraf were interacting with media persons when 3 miscreants, who posed as media persons, opened fire at Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed on April 15.

The police had arrested the three from the spot at the time of the incident. Many cases were already registered against the trio. The court sent the three killers of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed to judicial custody for 14 days.

On Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh government suspended five police personnel for dereliction of duty after the death of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed.

The Shahganj Police Station’s Station House Officer (SHO), Ashwani Kumar Singh, was suspended, along with two sub-inspectors and two constables. Earlier, Prayagraj Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Narsingh Narayan Singh, who was present during the incident, was transferred.

Meanwhile, according to India Today, the UP Police have also prepared a list of Atiq Ahmed’s properties in Haryana, which the deceased criminal purchased to launder his illicit income. The police are preparing to seize Atiq Ahmed’s properties as the hunt for his wife, Shaista Parveen, in on.