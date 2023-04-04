Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has always been known for his sharp remarks and unapologetic demeanour. Therefore, when an elitist Congress troll tried to mock him over a video, the Assam CM did not hold back to give a befitting riposte.

In a recent Twitter interaction between a Congress-affiliated troll and the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the latter shut down the troll in a humble yet firm manner. The troll had posted a video of Sarma where he was seen writing his remarks in the visitor’s book by looking at a piece of paper that contained a pre-written note.

The video was posted with a snarky comment implying that Sarma was not capable of writing his own remarks and needed to rely on a pre-written note.

However, Sarma did not take the insult lying down and responded with grace and humility. In a tweet, he said, “I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it.”

I went to an Assamese medium school and am trying my best to learn Hindi and English in my own humble way. I must admit that I do not know English and Hindi very well, and I have no hesitation in admitting it. https://t.co/DgeVCvqwfg — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 4, 2023

The Congress troll posted the video and said “Presenting the CM of Assam who can’t even write a paragraph in a visitor’s book without copying”

Presenting the CM of Assam who can’t even write a paragraph in a visitor’s book without copying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/MHvoRAGDH1 — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRaii) April 4, 2023

Sarma’s response has met with applause and admiration on social media, with many praising him for his honesty and humility. In a political climate where politicians are often criticized for being too polished and rehearsed, Sarma’s admission of his limitations was refreshing and admirable.

This incident once again highlights the importance of being respectful and civil on social media, especially in the political arena. While political differences may exist, it is important to maintain a level of dignity and respect in one’s discourse. Sarma’s response serves as a reminder that one can be firm and assertive without resorting to insults and personal attacks.

As for the troll, his attempt to smear Sarma’s reputation backfired, and he was left looking petty and betrayed his party’s elitist mindset that looks down on those who are not privileged enough to be proficient in multiple languages. The incident has once again demonstrated that in politics, as in life, honesty and humility will always win the day.