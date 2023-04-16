Netizens speculate if Atiq Ahmed’s killers shouting Jai Shri Ram could be a plant

On April 15, the notorious gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was gunned down by three assailants in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were brought to the hospital by the police for a medical check-up when the incident took place. Soon after the incident, videos surfaced on social media where the assailants surrendered chanting “Jai Shri Ram” which activated the obvious actors to call out the imaginary “Hindutva” extremism. However, netizens believe that shouting the religious slogan could be a well-planned plan to create communal unrest in the country.

In a statement, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was one of the first to raise questions over religious slogans. He said, “Atiq and his brother were in police custody. They were handcuffed. ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans were raised. Their murder is failure of Yogi’s law and order system. Those celebrating encounter raj are also responsible for this murder.”

अतीक़ और उनके भाई पुलिस की हिरासत में थे। उन पर हथकड़ियाँ लगी हुई थीं। JSR के नारे भी लगाये गये। दोनों की हत्या योगी के क़ानून व्यवस्था की नाकामी है। एनकाउंटर राज का जश्न मनाने वाले भी इस हत्या के ज़िम्मेदार हैं: AIMIM प्रमुख असदुद्दीन ओवैसी



AIMIM national spokesperson Waris Pathan said, “After firing bullets from point blank range on Atik and ashraf the killers shouting Jai shree ram. Where is rule of law? Jungle Raj.” Not to forget, AIMIM leaders have called for removal of police for 15 minutes and claimed they would then show their power. Recently, an AIMIM leader claimed 20 crore Muslims would overpower 80 crore Hindus.

Congress party also jumped in to call out the chanting of religious slogans. Kerala Pradesh Congress Sevadal said in a tweet, “Gangster politician Atiq Ahmed & Ashraf Ahmed shot dead in police custody while been taken for medical. The killer nabbed the shot while chanting “Jai Shree Ram”. Ram Raj + Amrit Kaal in UP.” This is not the first time Congress jumped to blame Hindus for an attack. When Mumbai terrorist attack happened in November 2008, Congress tried to blame RSS for it. In fact, Ajmal Kasab, the only terrorist who was arrested alive was wearing Kalawa, a Hindu religious thread.

Hussain Haidry said, “Hindu(tva) terrorists have now come down to murder in broad daylight—right in front of the police and the media.”

Author Suchitra Vijayan said, “Atiq Ahmed (former politician) and his brother Ashraf (were gunned down in front of the police. The “assailants” yelled Jai Shri Ram as they killed the brother in front of a live camera. Encounter killings to Bulldozing livelihoods UP leads the way.”

Journalist Gaurav Arora said, “Atiq Ahmad Shooters Caught On Camera Shooting and Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ This is disgusting.”

Political journalist at Scroll Shoaib Daniyal said, “A Muslim ex-MP shot dead on live TV by people screaming “Jai Shree Ram” as the police stand by and ministers celebrate. There are significant parts of the Indian Union which have seen a collapse in not only rule of law but basic societal functioning.” He was quoting BJP leader Swatantra Dev Singh who had simply said, “Sin and virtue are accounted for in this birth”.

Financial fraud accused Washington Post columnist Rana Ayyub who is best known for spreading misinformation said, “There are those celebrating without any pretense and then there are those playing ‘both sides’ almost justifying that it was a ‘gangster-politician’ who was murdered. So what if he was murdered in presence of media, police and the shooters screamed Jai Shri Ram before shooting.”

Propaganda portal Maktoob Media’s journalist Meer Faisal called the killers “Hindutva terrotists” and said, “Hidutva terrorists with slogans of “Jai Shri Ram” shot ex-MP Atiq and his brother in front of the police, and the police did not even fire a single bullet for protection. Welcome to Uttar Pradesh.”

Netizens called out the possibility of well-planned drama to blame Hindus

Netizens took to Twitter to call out the possibility of a well-planned drama to blame Hindus and create communal unrest in the state.

Author Levina said, “A well “executed” DRAMA‼ Wish Atiq Ahmed had survived a few more days to name other politicians with ISI links. Going by how the shooters were chanting “Jai Shri Ram” after the shooting— without an iota of doubt, this is a DRAMA. A well-executed drama‼ The reason Atiq Ahmed and his brother were shot in front of the MEDIA was— to create a sensation. Also to add the communal angle to the DRAMA and confusion. This is ISI sleeper cell hit job‼ Correct me if I am wrong.”

Twitter user Ajihaan said, “Atiq’s confession to having connections to ISI could be a reason of this murder. Could it be possible that ISI got him eliminated using their sleeper cell to save some other politician?”

Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and his associate were killed in an encounter a few days back. There were intelligence reports that his son could have attempted to set Atiq free by attacking his convoy to court.