Saturday, April 29, 2023
Delhi: Caught smoking, 2 minors bludgeon 12-year-old classmate to death

ANI
Image Source: ANI
4

Delhi Police on Friday apprehended two juveniles accused of killing their 12-year-old classmate who caught them smoking, in the Badarpur police station area of Delhi.

The body of the 12-year-old boy was found dumped in a drain near a government school in Badarpur, in the national capital. According to Delhi Police, a PCR call was received around 8.20 pm that a body of a school child had been found floating in a drain.

Upon receiving word, a team from the Badarpur Police Station reached the spot. The deceased was identified as a class 8 student of an MCD School.

After the body was medically examined, it was found that the child was bludgeoned to death with a blunt object.

“Further during the investigation, two juveniles studying in the same class were apprehended. During the investigation, it was revealed that the deceased child saw these two juveniles smoking cigarettes on the school premises and threatened to report it to the school authorities. The accused then lured him to an isolated spot and assaulted him, resulting in him sustaining several head injuries that eventually proved fatal,” Rajesh Deo, deputy commissioner of police (DCP)m South East, said.

The police added that both juveniles were apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

