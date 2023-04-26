Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Chhattisgarh: 10 DRG jawans and 1 driver killed in IED blast by Naxal terrorists in Dantewada, many vehicles damaged

In Chattisgarh's Dantewada, an IED blast by Naxal terrorists has killed 10 personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver. The IED blast was aimed at the vehicle carrying the DRG personnel.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has confirmed the news. He has called the incident very saddening. This is the first major attack by Left Wing terrorists this year.

As per initial information the incident occurred in Aranpur area of Dantewada during an anti-Naxal operation. Many jawans have been injured and several vehicles have been damaged.

As per initial reports, the attack happened when the personnel were mobilised upon receiving intel about the presence of Naxal terrorists in the area. More details are awaited.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

