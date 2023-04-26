In Chattisgarh’s Dantewada, an IED blast by Naxal terrorists has killed 10 personnel of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and a civilian driver. The IED blast was aimed at the vehicle carrying the DRG personnel.

#WATCH | On reports of an IED attack by naxals on security personnel in Dantewada, claiming the lives of 11 personnel, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel says, "There is such information with us. It is very saddening. My condolences to the bereaved families. This fight is in its last… https://t.co/n1YV67sIoi pic.twitter.com/CC8Dj0uAca — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2023

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has confirmed the news. He has called the incident very saddening. This is the first major attack by Left Wing terrorists this year.

As per initial information the incident occurred in Aranpur area of Dantewada during an anti-Naxal operation. Many jawans have been injured and several vehicles have been damaged.

As per initial reports, the attack happened when the personnel were mobilised upon receiving intel about the presence of Naxal terrorists in the area. More details are awaited.