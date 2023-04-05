Ever since Gujarat High Court imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Delhi CM Kejriwal for using the RTI mechanism to get PM Modi’s degree which is available in the public domain and quashed a Central Information Commission (CIC) order directing Gujarat University to furnish information regarding PM Modi’s degree to the Delhi CM, Congress workers have been making hilarious to claim that PM Modi’s degree is fake.

After a Congress supporter made a fool of himself by claiming that Modi’s Gujarat University is fake based on a font, now another Congress supporter has claimed that the person who signed the certificate died before it was issued. A person named Anil Patel, who declares in his Twitter bio that he is a Congress supporter and social activist, claimed that former Gujarat University Vice Chancellor KS Shastri, who signed PM Modi’s degree issued in 1983, died two years earlier in 1981.

Screenshot of the tweet

He posted a copy of the MA Degree released by BJP in 2016, and a photograph of Prof K S Shastri. Under the photo, his name, the words Vice Chancellor, and below that 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981 is written in brackets. Based on it, Anil Patel claimed that KS Shastri died in 1981, therefore he could not have signed the degree certificate issued in 1983.

However, in a hurry to please his masters, he ended up proving himself to be a Pappu. Because, if 13-07-1981 is the date of death of Shastri, then the date before it would be his date of birth. The other date is 22-08-1980, which would mean the person died before completing the age of one year. This makes the possibility of him being the vice-chancellor of a university a bit far-fetched.

Therefore, the date range 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981 does not refer to the dates of birth and death of Prof. KS Shastri. That is because he is still alive, therefore the year 1981 can’t be his year of death. The former Gujarat Vice Chancellor is currently the chairman of the advisory committee at Som Lalit College in Ahmedabad.

The latest brochure and the mandatory disclosure of the Som-Lalit Institute of Management Studies mention KS Shastri’s name as the chairman of the advisory committee.

The date range 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981 actually refers to the tenure of Shastri as the Vice Chancellor, but not of Gujarat University. He was the vice-chancellor of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University in Surat during this period. In fact, the image of Shastri with his name and dates has been taken from the University’s website listing its former VCs.

KS Shastri became the vice chancellor of Gujarat University in 1981, and remained in that post till 1987, as mentioned on the University’s website. Therefore, he was the VC when PM Modi’s degree was issued, and therefore his signature and name appears on the certificate. Subsequently, he worked as the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university from 1997 to 2000.

KS Shastri was the VC of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University from 22-08-1980 to 13-07-1981, which has been mentioned below his photo in the universities website, but Congress supporter Anil Patel claimed it to be his birth and death dates in an attempt to prove that Modi’s degree is fake.

This is the second time this week that a Congress supporter made a hilariously wrong claim in an attempt to attach PM Modi over his degree. Earlier, a Congress supporter had claimed that an Old English font, also known as Gothic or Blackletter script, used in Modi’s Gujarat University MA certificate didn’t exist before 1992, therefore it could not have been used in the certificate issued in 1983. He claimed this based on the fact that a font named Old English Text MT was copyrighted by Microsoft. However, this was a completely wrong claim, because such Old English fonts are in use for around a thousand years, and the font used in the degree was developed in 1901. Moreover, such fonts have been in use by newspapers and universities for a long time.