Opposition parties keep questioning the educational qualifications of the Indian prime minister. Responding to such questions, BJP had displayed the degree certificates issued to Narendra Modi earlier. But opposition leaders including Kejriwal continues to question the same. In such an attempt to prove that the certificates are fake, a Congress leader made a hilarious claim today.

The Delhi resident Shantanu, who called himself Nehruvian, Gandhian and Congressman, claimed that Modi’s Gujarat University MA degree is fake because it is from 1983, and a font used in the certificate didn’t exist before 1992. Therefore it is not possible to use it in a 1983 certificate, he tried to insinuate.

The font in question is Old English Text MT, a font by Microsoft. He posted a screenshot of the Microsoft webpage about the font, which shows that the software giant had copyrighted it in the year 1992.

While it is true that this particular font named Old English Text MT was copyrighted in 1992, it does not mean that the certificate uses exactly this font. This is because this calligraphic font has been in use for over a thousand years now, the reason why it is literally called “Old English Text”.

Fonts or typefaces didn’t start with Word Processing programs like MS Word, they were made thousands of years ago, since the time human civilisation invented writing. Many manuscripts were written using particular fonts, and several calligraphic fonts were developed during that period. Later, these fonts were incorporated into printing technology, and then computer DTP programs.

This particular style of typography is called the Gothic or Blackletter script, and they are in existence since their use in Western Europe, including Germany and England, since the 12th century. This was a major style of text used in manuscript books and other documents throughout Europe, mostly in the German language. Later its use expanded to other languages including English which uses the Latin script.

Many historical monuments have text engraved in such styles, apart from historical documents and coins preserved in museums.

The Microsoft webpage that Shantanu referred to itself mentions that there are two main kinds of what people tend to call Gothic letters: the German Frakturs and the English Blackletter. It states that the particular font, Old English Text MT, looks remarkably like the famous Cloister Black designed by Morris Fuller Benton in 1904.

The font used is PM Modi's Degree is- Mariage, invented in 1901.



Moreover, on closer inspection, it is found that the text in the certificate is not exactly as the Microsoft font, there are subtle differences in the glyphs. On the other hand, it matches Mariage font by Morris Fuller Benton in 1901 and Cloister Black by the same person in 1904.

Gutenberg Bible

One of the most famous books printed using Blackletter is the Gutenberg bible, published in 1455. Filled with colourful illustrations, the entire book was printed using metal moveable typefaces, a technology that pioneered mass printing.

First edition of NYT

In modern times, such Blackletter or Gothic fonts are generally used in titles and not in the main text. One of the widespread uses is Newspaper mastheads. Mastheads of several well-known newspapers were designed using such Old English Fonts, which are in use now.

For example, The New York Times was founded in 1851 as New-York Daily Times, and its masthead was designed using Old English fonts.

Washington Post from 1974

Back home, The Tribune and The Assam Tribune have their mastheads designed in similar Old English Fonts.

Therefore, the Old English font is in existence for hundreds of years, and as it is a preferred font for titles, it is no wonder that Delhi University used it in its degree certificates. In fact, many universities use such typefaces in the Degrees, as it gives the certificates a royal hue.

With the advent of computer-based printing technology, many fonts have been developed based on such old typefaces, and the persons or companies that develop such fonts for computers hold the copyright for these fonts. It does not mean a particulate style of text didn’t exist before that, it only means that the font developer holds the copyright for the computer file of the font.