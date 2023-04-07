Almost a year after the horrific murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala in May last year, his latest song ‘Mere Na’ was released on 7th April 2023. Fans of Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala have welcomed his new song as the YouTube video has attracted huge viewership within minutes of its release. The song also features Rap by Grammy Award-winning Nigerian rapper Barna Boy and music by British-Indian singer Steel Banglez.

Moosewala’s parents had met Burna Boy in November last year during their UK visit, and the release of the song was announced at that time. The video of the song has been directed by Navkaran Brar.

Many songs of the deceased Punjabi singer – who had a strong fan following – have been hits. His new song ‘Mera Na’ received record-breaking views as soon as it is released on YouTube. Within 15 minutes of the song’s premiere on YouTube, it crossed one million views and has crossed 3.8 million views in 3 hours. It is also trending at number 1 spot on YouTube.

This is the third song of Sidhu Moosewala released after his death. Two more songs ‘SYL’ and ‘War’ were released after his death. Both these songs were also well-liked by his fans. However, the song ‘SYL’ was banned by the Indian government on YouTube as it had pro-Khalistan content.

On May 29, 2022, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in his home district of Mansa. The attack took place in the village Jawaharke of Mansa on Sunday 29th May 2022 during the evening. Moosewala and his two accomplices were fired upon by unidentified assailants. He was rushed to the hospital in a serious condition where he was declared brought dead.

Sidhu Moosewala, whose real name is Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28 years old and hailed from the village Moosa in Mansa in Punjab. He started his career in Canada with the song “G Wagon” before gaining popularity in India. It is notable that Sidhu Moosewala’s security was withdrawn just a day before the attack by the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government.