Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has asked for a report on the alleged misuse of public funds to the tune of Rs 45 crore for the remodeling of Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence.

The development came in the aftermath of Public Works Department (PWD) documents that surfaced earlier this week and revealed that Rs 45 crore was spent during the Covid-19 outbreak to restore and renovate the Delhi CM’s official Civil Lines house.

The communication regarding the gross irregularities committed, while carrying out the renovation of No. 6 Flag Staff House by the PWD, stated that the Governor while taking note of these media reports and keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, has desired that all relevant records in this matter be immediately secured and taken into protective custody.

“Delhi LG took cognisance of media reports (on alleged gross irregularities committed during the renovation of the Chief Minister’s residence) and keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, directed the Chief Secretary to immediately secure and take all records relating to the matter into protective custody,” the LG’s office informed.

Further, it was mentioned that the chief secretary would be required to submit a factual report on the situation within 15 days after these records are examined.

The LG instructed the Chief Secretary to locate all the documentation connected to the refurbishment of the Chief Minister’s house on a priority basis, according to sources in the Delhi administration.

“Earlier in some cases, including excise policy matters, a few files went missing and the evidence was allegedly wiped out. Based on the files, the Chief Secretary will look into the roles of different officers in the PWD department and even the roles of ministers,” sources said.

Furthermore, they added that it will be investigated to determine if any financial regulations were also altered to make it easier to obtain permissions for renovations.

“On the basis of all the above, the Chief Secretary will file a detailed factual report in 15 days, which will also define the responsibilities of all those involved,” sources further unveiled.

Harish Khurana, a spokesman for the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party, welcomed the decision and encouraged the Aam Aadmi Party chief to stand up and offer an apology while there was still time, branding the Rs 45 crore expense as the tip of the iceberg.

“The misappropriation of funds will go up to Rs 100 crore to Rs 200 crore soon enough, given the fact that there is a large-scale expansion of the CM’s estate which is ongoing,” Khurana charged.

“What you spent on personal luxury was the taxpayers’ hard-earned money. CM Kejriwal, you have to answer to the people. You should step up to take responsibility and come clean on how much you have spent. You will have to apologise,” he added.

The BJP has stepped up its criticism of the AAP administration over the issue, despite the latter accusing the party of being behind the document leak in an effort to avoid addressing the “serious issues facing the country.”

In accordance with documents, the addition/alteration of Arvind Kejriwal’s government home cost a total of Rs 44.78 crores as opposed to the sanctioned price of Rs 43.70 crores. The money was invested in six tranches between September 9, 2020, and June 20, 2022.

The total cost was reported to be Rs. 11.30 crore for interior decoration, Rs. 6.02 crore for stone and marble flooring, Rs. 1 crore for interior consulting, Rs. 2.58 crore for electrical fittings and appliances, Rs. 2.85 crore for a fire safety system, Rs. 1.41 crores for wardrobe and accessory fitting, and Rs. 1.1 crores for kitchen appliances.

An additional sum of Rs 8.11 crore out of the authorised amount of Rs 9.99 crore was spent on the camp office at the official property.