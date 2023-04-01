On Saturday, the Delhi Police wrapped up its investigation and submitted an 800-page chargesheet against seven accused in the Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case.

The case has been set for discussion of the final report on April 13 before Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal. The Delhi police have arrested seven persons in the case, Deepak Khanna, Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, Manoj Mittal, Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush. After the inquiry was over, a chargesheet with about 117 witnesses and 800 pages was compiled.

Ashutosh Bhardwaj and Ankush were earlier granted bail by the court. The rest five were produced before the court, which extended their judicial custody till April 13. Earlier Deepak Khanna’s bail plea was rejected by a sessions court.

The police said, “On the basis of the material and evidence collected during the investigation, to the best of capabilities, sufficient material has come on record to prosecute the accused.” Amit Khanna, Krishan, Mithun, and Manoj Mittal have all been charged with murder, per the chargesheet. Amit and Ashutosh were also held in accordance with the Motor Vehicles Act.

The chargesheet revealed that all of the accused had been charged with criminal conspiracy, evidence destruction, harbouring an offender, common intention, and false information with the intent to influence a public servant to use his official authority against another person.

Amit Khanna has been charged with further offences by the Delhi Police for reckless driving and injuring others by jeopardising their lives or personal safety. The police have sent in their chargesheet as required by the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within the allotted 90 days.

The Indian Criminal Code’s Section 302 (murder) was recently invoked in the case by the Delhi Police. It was initially registered for reckless driving on public property and culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter for consideration of the final report on April 13.

The case pertains to Anjali Singh, 20, who died in the early hours of January 1 after her scooter was hit by a car driven by the accused. She was dragged for more than 12 kilometres beneath the vehicle from Sultanpur to Kanjhawala.