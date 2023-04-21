A photograph of a purported poster is being shared on social media platforms, where Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot’s photo is seen with the text promising ‘free milf’. The text in Hindi in the poster with red background says ‘free milf’, and under it says ‘from 24 April’. Under the text, a photograph of Ashok Gehlot with folded hands is seen.

The photograph is being shared on social media with suggestive claims, as the abbreviation MILF is a popular term used in the porn industry. This term refers to a sexually attractive woman who has children, or early middle-aged women.

Rajasthan shift hone ka time aa gaya haai. pic.twitter.com/xRPvp31jzK — Smash (@MonnKeyBaat) April 18, 2023

Some people suspected that it is a misspelt word which should have been milk. Some blamed autocorrect for the goof-up. They assumed that Rajasthan govt is distributing free milk from 24 April, but the poster contained the misspelled word milf instead of milk.

However, there is no report of any free milk distribution program in Rajasthan from 24 April, if we were to assume that it is a real photograph of a poster with a misspelt word.

On other hand, from the same date, Rajasthan government is starting a different program, called ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’ (inflation relief camp).

Nitin Agarwal, the national coordinator of Social Media & Digital Communications of the Congress party and incharge of Maharashtra Congress IT cell, has claimed that the poster is morphed, using a poster for the ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’. Responding to Twitter user who posted the ‘free milf’ image, he tweeted, “You are sharing edited image mischievously. Remove it now otherwise legal action will be initiated.” Nitin tagged Rajasthan police in the tweet.

You are sharing edited image mischievously. Remove it now otherwise legal action will be initiated.@PoliceRajasthan https://t.co/YwRgJ110aH pic.twitter.com/cW7xtznnXo — Nitin Agarwal (@nitinagarwalINC) April 19, 2023

Nitin Agarwal posted a photograph of a poster for the camp, which has the same photograph of Gehlot as the ‘free milf’ poster photo. Moreover, the size of the poster and background colour are also same. The words saying ‘from 24 April’ are same in both the posters. Therefore, it can be assumed that someone doctored an image of the ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’ poster to create the ‘free milf’ poster.

Responding to the tweet, Rajasthan Police help desk asked Jaipur Police to take cognizance of the matter.

10 public welfare schemes have been included in the inflation relief camp to be conducted from 24 April to 30 June in Rajasthan. This includes gas cylinder for Rs 500, free electricity for first 100 units for residents and 2000 units for farmers. Apart from that, beneficiaries will get Annapurna food packets free of cost every month during the camp, and NREGA job card holders will get work for 125 days instead of 100 days. Other schemes included the camp are Indira Gandhi Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme, Social Security Pension Scheme, Chief Minister’s Kamdhenu Insurance Scheme, Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, and Chief Minister’s Chiranjeevi Accident Insurance Scheme.

Given that Rajasthan govt is launching a inflation relief camp from 24 April and its poster is same as the alleged ‘free milf’ poster, it can be concluded that ‘free milf’ posted is fake and doctored, made using the poster of ‘Mahangai Rahat Camp’.