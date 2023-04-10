Ahead of Karnataka state polls, political machinations and stratagems seem to be on the anvil as senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar proposed making party president MK Kharge the CM face amid a fierce tussle over the post with former CM Siddaramiah.

To many, Shivakumar’s move to pitch AICC chief MK Kharge’s name as the Karnataka CM face for the Congress party is an attempt to undermine Siddaramiah’s bid and touch off the debate over ‘Dalit CM’ and ‘native vs outsider’ narrative within the party.

Shivakumar’s recent comments, expressing his willingness to work under Kharge as Chief Minister and acknowledging claims within the party that injustice has been done to the veteran leader in the past, have sparked conversations among many members of the Congress party in the state.

When asked about endorsing Kharge for the CM position, Shivakumar replied that Kharge, being a senior leader and the AICC President, has not made such a request and that his only wish is for Congress to come to power. Shivakumar also acknowledged that some voices within the party feel that Kharge has been treated unfairly in the past.

While Shivakumar has backed Kharge’s name for the Karnataka CM’s face, he has been careful not to go against the party line.

On Monday, while addressing reporters in Sringeri, he emphasized the importance of following the party’s decisions. He acknowledged that Kharge is currently leading the party and stated that he, along with Siddaramaiah and others, will also comply with the party’s directives, as the party holds significant importance.

Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah both have aspirations of becoming the chief minister in case the Congress party assumes power, and they frequently engage in political one-upmanship.

The chain of events was initiated by a question posed to Shivakumar regarding his potential withdrawal from the race if Kharge expressed interest in becoming the chief minister. Shivakumar responded by stating that Kharge is his leader and AICC president and that he would be delighted to work under him, as he is a valuable asset to both the state and the country. He also affirmed his commitment to Kharge’s wishes, as Kharge is 20 years senior than him, and expressed his willingness to comply with the party’s decision.

When asked about Shivakumar’s remarks, Siddaramaiah affirmed on Sunday that all individuals would adhere to the verdict of the high command.

Sources within the party suggest that Kharge was defeated thrice in his bid to become the Chief Minister. He lost the race in 1999 to S M Krishna, in 2004 to N Dharam Singh, and in 2013 to Siddaramaiah.

Certain members of the party hold the view that Kharge’s prospects of returning to state politics are minimal due to his current positions and duties.

A party official stated that as the AICC President, Kharge’s responsibilities encompass significant tasks such as guiding the party and organizing it for elections, as well as fostering opposition solidarity in preparation for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Shivakumar’s remarks concerning Kharge, an 80-year-old Dalit leader, have reignited the discussion within the Congress Party regarding the appointment of a “Dalit CM.” Other notable members of the Dalit community, such as G Parameshwara and K H Muniyappa, are also participating in the electoral race, contributing to the debate.

The state of Karnataka has yet to have a chief minister from the Dalit community, resulting in a push from a faction within the Congress Party to address this matter. There are numerous competent leaders from the community within the party who are being considered for the role.

Parameshwara recently announced his candidacy for the position of chief minister in the event that the Congress Party obtains power.

Parameshwara, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government under the leadership of H D Kumaraswamy, was also the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief for eight years, making him the longest-serving individual to hold the position. Meanwhile, Muniyappa is an experienced party leader and a seven-time Member of Parliament from Kolar.

Moreover, since Siddaramaiah previously served as Chief Minister between 2013-2018, some members of the Congress Party are advocating for the appointment of a “native” or “genuine” Congressman for the position this time.