On Friday, April 7, a 40-year-old passenger allegedly tried to open the emergency door flap of the Delhi-Bengaluru IndiGo flight at 7:56 AM. The passenger was reportedly heavily drunk at the time of the incident.

According to an official statement by the airlines, A passenger traveling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bangalore tried to open the emergency exit flap in an inebriated state. The crew on board informed the captain upon noticing this violation, and the passenger was appropriately cautioned.

The airlines stated that there was no compromise in the safe operation of said Delhi to Bengaluru flight and that the unruly passenger was later handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The unruly passenger, who has been identified as R Prateek, was taken for a Breath Analyser Test at the Aster Hospital inside the airport premises and the test result was positive. The CISF handed over the passenger to Bengaluru International Airport Police (BIA) for questioning.

According to DCP, North East, Anoop Shetty, the accused passenger has been booked under 290 (causing a public nuisance) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others), and section 11A of the Aircraft Act. The case against the accused passenger was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by a co-passenger, the police said adding that an investigation is on and he will be summoned for further questioning.