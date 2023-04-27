On April 26 (local time), Twitter suspended the account of ZeebDemon after the account owner published/created a pride flag dedicated to paedophiles. Notably, April 25 is celebrated among paedophiles as “Alice Day” to “celebrate” their sexual attraction towards kids. The idea behind celebrating the day is to term paedophiles as “Youth Attracted Persons”, giving legitimacy to their “sexual orientation” or “sexual attraction” towards kids. The pride flag basically “honoured” child molesters.

Elon Musk suspended the person who made a pedophilia flag. Well done, Elon🙌 pic.twitter.com/5euC5MrKZ7 — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis) April 26, 2023

Within 24 hours after ZeebDemon published the flag, the account was permanently banned from Twitter. Dr Anastasia Masia Loupis noticed the suspension and thanked Elon Musk for taking swift action. She wrote, “Elon Musk suspended the person who made a paedophilia flag. Well done, Elon.”

Not tolerated on this platform — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 26, 2023

To her tweet, Musk replied, “Not tolerated on this platform”.

Paedophiles have been advocating decriminalising paedophilia for a long time. For example, a former assistant professor at Old Dominion University, Allyn Walker, claimed last year that paedophiles should be called “minor-attracted persons”. Walker said, “It’s less stigmatising than other terms like a paedophile. A lot of people, when they hear the term paedophile, they automatically assume that it means a sex offender. And that isn’t true. And it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors.”

In 2018, it was reported that child traffickers and paedophiles were found to be bragging about their victims on Alice Day. They were seen using the teddy bear symbol to look innocent and happy, but it represented a dark world. It represented association with the same club and sharing tips and tricks to find the next victim.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has worked extensively to remove child exploitation content from the platform. Notably, before Musk, Twitter failed on multiple occasions to remove child exploitation content. In a Tweet, Musk said it was his priority number one to remove such content from the platform.