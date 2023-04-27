Thursday, April 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsNot tolerated on this platform: Elon Musk after suspension of Twitter account that created...
News Reports
Updated:

Not tolerated on this platform: Elon Musk after suspension of Twitter account that created paedophilia flag

Notably, April 25 is celebrated among paedophiles as “Alice Day” to “celebrate” their sexual attraction towards kids.

OpIndia Staff
Elon Musk
Twitter suspended creator of paedophilia pride flag (Image: Fox News)
6

On April 26 (local time), Twitter suspended the account of ZeebDemon after the account owner published/created a pride flag dedicated to paedophiles. Notably, April 25 is celebrated among paedophiles as “Alice Day” to “celebrate” their sexual attraction towards kids. The idea behind celebrating the day is to term paedophiles as “Youth Attracted Persons”, giving legitimacy to their “sexual orientation” or “sexual attraction” towards kids. The pride flag basically “honoured” child molesters.

Within 24 hours after ZeebDemon published the flag, the account was permanently banned from Twitter. Dr Anastasia Masia Loupis noticed the suspension and thanked Elon Musk for taking swift action. She wrote, “Elon Musk suspended the person who made a paedophilia flag. Well done, Elon.”

To her tweet, Musk replied, “Not tolerated on this platform”.

Paedophiles have been advocating decriminalising paedophilia for a long time. For example, a former assistant professor at Old Dominion University, Allyn Walker, claimed last year that paedophiles should be called “minor-attracted persons”. Walker said, “It’s less stigmatising than other terms like a paedophile. A lot of people, when they hear the term paedophile, they automatically assume that it means a sex offender. And that isn’t true. And it leads to a lot of misconceptions about attractions toward minors.”

In 2018, it was reported that child traffickers and paedophiles were found to be bragging about their victims on Alice Day. They were seen using the teddy bear symbol to look innocent and happy, but it represented a dark world. It represented association with the same club and sharing tips and tricks to find the next victim.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter, he has worked extensively to remove child exploitation content from the platform. Notably, before Musk, Twitter failed on multiple occasions to remove child exploitation content. In a Tweet, Musk said it was his priority number one to remove such content from the platform.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspedophilia
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,806FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com