Pedophile-defending professor hired by Johns Hopkins center for the prevention of child sexual abuse

Walker tried to defend pedophiles by saying that we should call them 'Minor Attracted Persons"

OpIndia Staff
Allyn Walker (Image source: Rebel News)
34 years old Allyn Walker, who was forced to resign from Old Dominion University (ODU) last year for defending pedophiles, has been hired by the Johns Hopkins Center for the prevention of child sexual abuse. Walker will start work as a postdoctoral fellow at the Baltimore-based school on May 24 at the center aimed at preventing child sexual abuse.

Allyn Walker, who is a transgender, had stirred outrage during her time at the ODU when Walker tried to defend pedophiles by saying that we should call them ‘Minor Attracted Persons” (MAP). There have been attempts from several quarters in recent years to “normalize” and “destigmatize” pedophilia by calling them MAPs instead of a pedophile.

Walker made those comments during an interview with Prostasia, a group that attempts to normalize pedophilia. The interview was part of the promotion for Walker’s book- ‘Long Dark Shadow: Minor Attracted People.’ Walker also said during the book promotions that a lot of people when hear the word pedophile, they automatically assume that means sex offender and that isn’t true.

After Walker’s comments, there was a campaign to get them removed from the ODU campus. An online petition gathered over 15,000 signatures and eventually Walker left the job at ODU in disgrace.

Now Walker is back in the academic world, and that too at the center to prevent child sexual abuse. The Moore Center, which is a part of Johns Hopkins, tried to explain its decision to hire Walker through Twitter.

Sharing the information, the Moore center tweeted, “Allyn Walker is a leader in the field of perpetration prevention research, which is essential for developing a comprehensive public health approach to addressing child sexual abuse and effective prevention programs. We are delighted to have Allyn Walker join our team.”

The Moore Center, established in 2012, is a research center that claims to create, through rigorous science, a public health approach to preventing child sexual abuse.

