On Saturday, April 29, PM Narendra Modi accused the Congress party of abusing him “91 times.” “However, every time Congress abuses me, it gets demolished,” said PM Modi. Modi was addressing a public meeting at Humnabad in Bidar District in Karnataka as he began his two-day visit to the poll-bound state.

“Congress has once again started abusing me. Until now Congress has abused me 91 times. If Congress put this effort into good Governance and taking care of karyakarta instead of abusing me, they wouldn’t be in such a pitiful state,” PM Modi said, launching a scathing attack on the grand old party.

The remark came amid a row over Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s “poisonous snake” remark. He made these remarks in a speech he gave in Kalaburagi of Karnataka in a public meeting arranged as a part of the campaigning for the state’s assembly elections.

Mallikarjun Kharge said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead.” Mallikarjun Kharge also enacted licking as he mentioned it in his speech.

Recalling the remarks by the Congress leaders against him, PM Modi said that the voters will respond to the party with their votes. “They abuse me the way they abused Babasaheb Ambedkar and Veer Savarkar, I consider it as a gift. I will continue to toil for the people. Your blessings will turn these insults into ashes,” he commented.

Modi further stressed on how the Congress party has stalled development in the state. “Congress will never understand the struggle and pain of the poor. Congress slowed the pace of houses here. But BJP gave ownership of houses to women here. Congress only did appeasement politics. Karnataka has suffered under the Congress govt. Congress only cares about seats and not about the people of the state. Congress has stalled development in the state,” he stated.

The Prime Minister further spoke about how Congress “cheated” farmers with promises of loan waivers. “No loan waiver was done or only those associated with the party received the benefits.”

He lauded the BJP government for increased foreign investment in the state, claiming that foreign investment in the state increased threefold during the BJP regime compared to the Congress regime. “There is double development with double speed in the state. Karnataka is ready for the BJP government again. Congress had only made fake promises to the farmers and people of Karnataka. Farmers of the state have received no benefits under the Congress government,” he said.

PM Modi stated that Congress would never understand the plight of the poor and so would be unable to achieve its pledges of providing pucca dwellings to the poor. “The BJP gover committed to making 9 lakh homes for the poor. Out of this, 30,000 houses will be made in Bidhar,” he added.

Calling himself the son of the poor, he emphasised the Union government’s scheme to provide free rations to the poor, the introduction of the One Nation One Ration card, the opening of free bank accounts, and other initiatives.

“The Congress has only divided the country based on caste and religion. The party relied on appeasement for its politics,” he remarked.

PM Modi also chastised the JD(S), claiming that the party is not concerned with the welfare of the people but only pledged allegiance to the Congress. “The Cong JDS’ govt had accepted that they were at the mercy of Congress,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to intensify the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) campaign in poll-bound Karnataka even further this weekend by holding six public meetings and two roadshows. He landed in Bidar district’s Humnabad on Saturday morning to address his first public meeting of the day, when he stated that the approaching May 10 election is about more than only winning, but also about propelling the state to the top of the country.

“I received Bidar’s blessing earlier also. This election is not just for winning, it is an election to make Karnataka the number 1 state in the country. The state can only develop when its all parts are developed. This election will decide the role of the state and to make it number 1, double engine government is very important,” he said.

The Karnataka assembly election for 224 seats will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be done on May 13.