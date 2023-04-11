On Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman refuted claims that there is ongoing violence against Muslims in India by pointing out that since 1947, the Muslim population in India has increased while minorities of all types have been ‘decimated’ in Pakistan.

She asserted that Muslims in India continue to live regular lives and questioned individuals who levelled accusations against the Indian government concerning whether the Muslim population had decreased or whether there had been an unusually high number of fatalities in any one group since 2014.

Additionally, Sitharaman made a point that law and order is a state issue and not the purview of the Indian government while delivering a speech at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, DC. She extended an invitation to people who, in her view, shaped these notions without really bothering to come to India, explore the nation, and then support their argument.

#WATCH | “Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responds to a question on ‘violence against Muslims’ in India and on ‘negative Western perceptions’ of India pic.twitter.com/KIT9dF9hZC — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2023

The finance minister is in Washington for the spring sessions of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund as well as to preside over the second gathering of G20 finance ministers and governors of central banks.

Sitharaman was answering the questions posed by Peterson Institute president, Adam Posen. Posen happened to refer to the reports by Western Press and asked whether perceptions in Europe and the United States (US), about opposition legislators losing their status or Muslim minority being the target of violence, have impacted capital flows and investment in India.

“The answer lies with the investors coming to India and they are coming. As someone who has an interest in receiving investments, I would only say come and look what’s happening in India rather than listen to perceptions being built by people who haven’t visited on the ground and who produce reports,” she said.

Sitharaman remarked that developing markets carry the burden of being reminded of their status as emerging markets, asked for assistance or prompted to play a positive role, while also receiving advice from others. “India has the second largest Muslim population in the world and the population is only growing in numbers. If there is a perception or if there is in reality that their lives are difficult or made difficult with the support of the state, which is implied in most of these write-ups, I will ask will this happen in India in the sense would Muslim population be growing than what it was in 1947?” she said disapproving the implication that the moderator had made.

The Minister then compared the situation with Pakistan to showcase the sharper contrasts. “As opposed to Pakistan, which was formed at the same time…Pakistan declared itself an Islamic country but said minorities will be protected. Every minority has been dwindling in its number or if I may use the word, which is harsher, decimated in Pakistan,” she said. She also stated that even some Muslim sects had been decimated in Pakistan.

However, all strands of Muslims were being protected in India, she said. “Violence prevails against Mohajirs, Shia, and every other group you can name which is not accepted by the mainstream Sunnis in Pakistan. In India all strands of Muslims are doing their business, their children are being educated, and they are being given fellowships by the government,” Sitharaman said.

She also stated that maintaining peace and order is a state responsibility rather than one of the Government of India. “Each province has its elected government. They take care of the law and order in those states. Across the board in India, if violence is happening to make Muslims get affected, in itself is a fallacy as a statement. It cannot be so; each province and police are different,” the Minister noted adding that those reports claiming violence against Muslims in India have ‘no clue of the law and order systems’ in India.