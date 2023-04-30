Had asked wrestlers at the start to file police complaint: Yogeshwar Dutt

Former wrestler and Olympian Yogeshwar Dutt has now spoken out about the allegations of sexual harassment levelled at the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Dutt, who was part of the 6-member Standing Committee that initially probed the accusations, said that police can’t take any action if there is no complaint. He also said that the wrestlers should have raised the matter earlier. He remarked, “Police only act when there is a complaint. They will not do things out of their own accord. Wrestlers must have done this 3 months ago. I have said this before.”

“The government had made two committees but they cannot rule anyone innocent or guilty, they can’t punish anyone. Only the court can do that… Committees are designed to listen to the grievances of both sides and forward the findings,” he emphasised.

#WATCH | Yogeshwar Dutt, Olympic medallist wrestler & a member of the committee that probed the allegations of sexual harassment of wrestlers says, "…Police will take action only when you report it to them. They won't do it if one sits at home. Wrestlers should have done it 3…

Yogeshwar Dutt also extended his support to Rajya Sabha MP PT Usha, who also serves as the President of the Indian Olympic Association. The latter had earlier courted controversy for suggesting that the protests by the wrestlers amounted to indiscipline and that they were damaging the nation’s reputation.

PT Usha had said, “Indian Olympic Association (IOA) is having a committee for sexual harassment, instead of going to the streets they (protesting wrestlers) could have come to us earlier but they didn’t come to IOA. It isn’t good for Sports not only for wrestlers, they should also have some discipline”

While speaking about the ongoing controversy, Dutt emphasised, “Police report has now been lodged…I don’t know what will be the next move of the wrestlers. They will do what they deem fit. Now, the next course of action has to be taken by the police and the Board.”

Delhi police files FIR, WFI chief rubbished allegations

“Wrestlers wanted FIR to be registered. It has now been done. They should now focus on their practice,” he added. Earlier, on Friday (April 28), the Delhi police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As per reports, the FIRs were lodged at the Connaught Place police station on the complaint of two female wrestlers (one of whom is said to be a minor). Meanwhile, the WFI chief has rubbished allegations of sexual harassment levelled at him by professional wrestlers.

“You should consider the agitation right from the beginning. At that time they demanded that the WFI president should resign. After that, they brought up the issue of sexual harassment. After that, they demanded that the government should conduct an inquiry. The government formed two committees,” he had said.

“The inquiry was completed. They did not wait for the report of the probe by the committees and started a sit-in protest on some other issue. Then they reached the Supreme Court. If they will be satisfied just with my resignation, I will send it to you, and show the resignation to them,” he added.

“Even if I resign, they will say that he is not favouring anybody by resigning, as anyways his term was already over. You tell them to start their practice and stop this protest, I send my resignation to you. If you are asking me to resign, I can resign, but not as a criminal,” Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said in his defence.