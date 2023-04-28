On Friday, 28th April 2023, the Delhi police told the Supreme Court that it is ready to file an FIR against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, amid a second round of protests by several wrestlers demanding action against him alleging sexual harassment. In his initial reactions to this, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has said that he respects the court order. When asked whether he will resign, the BJP MP have an indirect answer saying that even if he resigns, wrestlers will say that his term was already over and he is doing no favour by resigning. However, he added that he is ready to resign if that will satisfy the protesting wrestlers.

Wrestlers, including Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh alleging sexual harassment and intimidation. After the hearing in the Supreme Court, the wrestlers demanded that the WFI president be put in jail and the protest will continue until this happens.

While speaking to India Today, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, “I am content with the decision of the honourable court. The wrestlers have been raising their demands for so many days and they were protesting for the same. They went to the court and the court also took cognizance. The Supreme Court has ordered that an FIR should be registered and the matter be investigated. I am totally content with the decision. I will cooperate in the investigation wherever necessary.”

He further said, “I am not only content with the decision but also I agree with it because I am a citizen of this country and the Supreme Court is the apex court in this country. We cannot disagree with or raise questions on the court. We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court.”

When asked if he would resign for ensuring a fair trial, he said, “Their demand changes every now and then. You should consider the agitation right from the beginning. At that time they demanded that the WFI president should resign. After that, they brought up the issue of sexual harassment. After that, they demanded that the government should conduct an inquiry. The government formed two committees. the inquiry was completed. They did not wait for the report of the probe by the committees and started a sit-in protest on some other issue. Then they reached the Supreme Court. If they will be satisfied just with my resignation, I will send it to you, and show the resignation to them. Even if I resign, they will say that he is not favouring anybody by resigning, as anyways his term was already over. You tell them to start their practice and stop this protest, I send my resignation to you. If you are asking me to resign, I can resign, but not as a criminal.”

According to a report by ABP News, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that he is happy with the court’s decision. He added that he believes in his Karma and that he will get justice.

Wrestler Vinesh Phogat said, “The court’s decision has come, but we do not trust the Delhi Police. We have been sitting here for 6 days. Our next step will be based on the action of the Delhi Police. Our demand is that he (WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) be put in jail. I appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on moral grounds that he should be removed from every post. As long as he remains in that post, he will misuse that position and influence the investigation. We have full faith in the Supreme Court.”

Another protesting wrestler Bajrang Punia said, “He (Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh) should be put in jail immediately. We are waiting for the police FIR. We will see under which sections the case is registered. Our phone was not picked up by Union Minister Anurag Thakur.” Sakshi Malik said, “Our protest will end only after he is put in jail and removed from all posts.”

In the meanwhile, some unusual appearances were seen at the protests by wrestlers, which have the potential of raising questions about the true motive of the protests. Politician Pappu Yadav, who is accused in multiple criminal cases including allegedly misbehaving with an air hostess and threatening to hit with slippers, today joined the protest at Jantar Mantar and addressed the gathering. More importantly, he targeted UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his speech.

Former governor Satyapal Malik also joined the protests on 26 April, who have created controversies by making several comments attaching the Modi government recently.