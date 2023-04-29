On Friday, April 28, the Maharashtra government informed the Supreme Court that it has already recommended a CBI investigation into the case involving the lynching of Hindu Sadhus in Palghar in 2020. In March this year, the Supreme Court had nodded to allow a CBI probe in the case. It is notable the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government led by CM Uddhav Thackeray had submitted an affidavit opposing the CBI probe in the case.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha noted the state government’s novel affidavit that a communication to that effect had already been issued.

The bench disposed of four pleas seeking a CBI investigation alleging that the Maharashtra police probe in the matter was biased. “At this stage, no further direction is required on these petitions in light of the state government’s decision. The petitions are thus disposed of,” the bench said.

Notably, the former MVA government in Maharashtra not only opposed the transfer of the Palghar case but also asked the court to levy a fine on the petitioner, Shashank Shekhar Jha, for wasting the Supreme Court’s time.

Palghar Lynching case

On the night of April 16, the two sadhus and their driver were travelling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat’s Surat amid the nationwide lockdown when their vehicle was stopped and a bloodthirsty mob had attacked and lynched them brutally in Gadchinchile village. The brutal lynching had taken place while police officers stood there like mute spectators. In later CCTV footages, it was also seen that the police officials had handed the Sadhus over to the mob.