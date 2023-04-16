A day after the assassination of Atiq Ahmed, Indian and Pakistani Muslims attempted to downplay the crimes of the gangster-politician by limiting him only to his ‘Muslim identity.’

They took to social media to cry foul over the assassination while suggesting that India had somehow turned into an unsafe place for all Muslims. Pakistani ‘journalist’ Hamza Azhar Salam claimed, “No Muslim or minority is safe in #India whether its Shahrukh Khan or Siddhu Moosewala.”

“Yogi Adityanath’s India celebrates the murder of Muslim politicians #AtiqueAhmed & Ashraf Ahmed who were ‘allowed to be killed’ in police custody whilst speaking to the media,” he added.

Another Pakistani handle ‘Economy.pk’ also referred to Atiq Ahmed as a ‘Muslim politician.’ It said, “Let’s be Thankful we have Pakistan!!! Muslim Politician Atiq Ahmed Ashraf Ahmed were Shot Dead in Front of Media & Police in UP, India.”

Let's be Thankful we have Pakistan!!!!

Pakistani politician, Irum Azeem Farooque, also played the ‘religion card’ in the hopes of garnering sympathy for the deceased gangster.

“The video of the shooting shows that Muslims are being targeted in a systematic way under the supervision of the Hindu government. Sad that such acts keep happening on a regular basis,” she claimed.

Muslim politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead in Uttar Pradesh, India. The video of the shooting shows that Muslims are being targeted in a systematic way under the supervision of the Hindu government.

Pro Pakistani ‘journalist’ Qazi Shibli lamented that the media spoke to the family member of gangster Atiq Ahmed’s assassin. “How many times have we seen the media speaking to even victim families who are Muslims?” he asked a rhetorical question.

Lovelesh Tiwari, who illegally murdered former MLA & MP, Atiq Ahmed slapped a woman last year on a road after which he was jailed.



He was a drug addict and never cared about his family.



Twitter handle ‘Indian Muslim History’ also cried foul over the supposed ‘denial’ of protection to the gangster-politician.

“Indian police arrested Atiq Ahmed and allowed Hindu gangster to kill both arrested brothers while their hands are tied by police in front of media. This is end of every Muslim who raises their voice against Hindu terrorism in #India,” wrote another Islamist.

#Indian police arrested #AtiqAhmed and allow Hindus gangster to killed both arrested brothers while their hands are tied by police infront of media .

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named ‘Abu Azzam’ threatened to execute mass bombings in India so that the Hindu community develops ‘more fear of Muslims than death.’ It had tweeted, “Khun Ki Nadia bana denge (We will unleash rivers of blood).

Screengrab of the disturbing tweet by Abu Azzam

The user posted another derogatory tweet, espousing violence against Hindus. “I have a dream to cut a Hindu’s throat while he’ll be chanting ‘gay shi raam,’ he had written.”

Screengrab of the disturbing tweet by Abu Azzam

Interestingly, none of the social media users mentioned the criminal background of Atiq Ahmed. They ignored his criminal history to weave a sob story around his Muslim Faith.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range in Prayagraj on the night of April 15, 2023. The assassins were identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny.

According to Jagran, the trio informed that they took out Ahmed for killing innocent people. Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed and aide Ghulam were also neutralised in an encounter operation by the Uttar Pradesh Police earlier this week.