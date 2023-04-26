On Wednesday, April 26, prominent Iranian cleric Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was assassinated in an armed attack. According to the Iranian state media IRNA, Soleimani was gunned down this morning by an assailant inside a bank in the city of Babolsar in the northern province of Mazandaran.

IRNA reported that the assailant was immediately arrested and interrogated by the security officials present there. Moreover, it has been reported that the motive behind the attack remains unclear. Three persons were also reported to have sustained injuries during the attack, however, there is no confirmation from the authorities yet.

Soleimani was a member of the 88-member Assembly of Experts, which selects and supervises Iran’s supreme leader. Additionally, he once served as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s personal delegate to the unrest-ridden Sistan and Baluchestan province of Iran.

According to local media reports, the attacker snatched the guard’s gun and began firing as Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani was sitting in a bank. According to some reports, the assailant was a bank guard there.

Soleimani was the Babolsar imam for Friday prayers and has been accused of taking part in the 1980s executions.

In his autobiography, he claimed that he was selected to lead Babolsar’s Friday prayers so that he could counteract the actions of opposition groups.

