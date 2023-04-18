Jharkhand man, Aman Raja vows to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath, booked

A police complaint has been registered against a Jharkhand resident who allegedly threatened to murder Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Aman Raja, the Jharkhand resident, declared on Facebook that he wanted to kill CM Yogi Adityanath.

A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police, and other officials. A complaint against Raja has been lodged at the Kotwali police station, according to DK Sharma, the circle officer for Baghpat.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that no one in the state of Uttar Pradesh can be threatened or intimidated by the mafias. Following Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s double murder, it was the first occasion where the chief minister addressed the general population.

Additionally, CM Yogi Adityanath noted that the state’s law and order situation was really bad before 2017 when daily riots used to break out. He said that since his administration took office in 2017, there haven’t been any riots in Uttar Pradesh. The CM asserted that his administration stopped riots in the state.

Yogi Adityanath further said that a time had come when the state’s identity had been obliterated, but now no one is ignorant of the state’s progress. “Now there is excellent connectivity in UP. Every capital of the investors will be protected in UP,” he said.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, who were in custody and being brought by police officers to a medical college for a check-up, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men acting as journalists hours after Atiq’s son Asad was buried. The duo was killed while they were responding to questions from reporters in Prayagraj.