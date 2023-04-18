Tuesday, April 18, 2023
HomeNews ReportsAman Raja from Jharkhand vows to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath, booked
News Reports
Updated:

Aman Raja from Jharkhand vows to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath, booked

A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police, and other officials.

OpIndia Staff
Jharkhand man, Aman Raja vows to kill UP CM Yogi Adityanath, booked
Representative Image
12

A police complaint has been registered against a Jharkhand resident who allegedly threatened to murder Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. Aman Raja, the Jharkhand resident, declared on Facebook that he wanted to kill CM Yogi Adityanath.

A screenshot of the post was tweeted to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Director General of Police, and other officials. A complaint against Raja has been lodged at the Kotwali police station, according to DK Sharma, the circle officer for Baghpat.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath stated that no one in the state of Uttar Pradesh can be threatened or intimidated by the mafias. Following Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf’s double murder, it was the first occasion where the chief minister addressed the general population.

Additionally, CM Yogi Adityanath noted that the state’s law and order situation was really bad before 2017 when daily riots used to break out. He said that since his administration took office in 2017, there haven’t been any riots in Uttar Pradesh. The CM asserted that his administration stopped riots in the state.

Yogi Adityanath further said that a time had come when the state’s identity had been obliterated, but now no one is ignorant of the state’s progress. “Now there is excellent connectivity in UP. Every capital of the investors will be protected in UP,” he said.

Atiq Ahmad and Ashraf, who were in custody and being brought by police officers to a medical college for a check-up, were shot dead at point-blank range by three men acting as journalists hours after Atiq’s son Asad was buried. The duo was killed while they were responding to questions from reporters in Prayagraj. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsAtiq Ahmed Umesh Pal
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
628,574FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com