The Kerala unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party has received a letter claiming a life threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his scheduled two-day visit to the state. Henceforth, the state has been placed on high alert in preparation for his impending visit. The letter, which included the sender’s identity and other information, threatened a suicide attack on the PM during his visit to Kochi scheduled for April 24.

The letter, which was received at the Kerala office of the BJP on April 17, has been handed over to the Kerala Police by state party president K. Surendran.

“We handed over the threat letter to the police. It’s also baffling to note that an intelligence report of the Kerala Police mentions the strong presence of terrorist and anti-national forces in the state and it’s baffling as one doesn’t know if the timing of the report comes at a time when the PM is visiting or is it something else,” he proclaimed.

Joseph Johnny, a resident of Ernakulam, is listed as the sender on it. Police were able to locate him, although, he refuted any wrongdoing. He claimed that his opponents had used his name to frame him.

Security measures have been reinforced and further information is being sought by central investigation authorities.

A 49-page letter from the Additional Director General of Police detailing security drills was leaked to the media in the meantime. One such perceived major threat, from the outlawed Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), was also mentioned in the ADGP’s report. M. Muraleedharan, minister of state for external affairs, who is from Kerala, expressed concern over the leak and called it a serious lapse on the part of the Kerala police.

K. Surendran also slammed the police, asserting that the leak of security measures to be implemented by top Kerala Police Intelligence officials constituted a serious security violation. He, however, has maintained that all scheduled functions will take place.

“Prime Minister’s visit to Kerala will give impetus to the state’s development. There is a great expectation among the people of Kerala for this visit. PM Modi will hold a road show. People will come voluntarily to receive him. ‘Yuvam’ will be the conference that would mark the beginning of Kerala’s political change. The youth who want the development of Kerala beyond party politics will participate in this,” he remarked.

The letter outlined every action to be taken as well as the duties of senior police officers during the BJP’s stalwart visit, and now that it has been leaked, a new plan is being developed.

On April 24, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Kochi and participate in a road show. He will meet with the top leaders of nine different Churches after addressing a youth gathering.

He will spend the night in Kochi and leave for the state capital Thiruvananthapuram the following morning to kick off the inaugural Vande Bharat Express. From there, he would head to the Central Stadium to inaugurate a few projects and deliver a speech to the public at around midday. He will then leave for Gujarat.