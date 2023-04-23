Fans were waiting expectantly for Salman Khan’s first Eid release since the pandemic and they finally got that with ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ (KKBKKJ). However, that wasn’t reflected in the film’s first-day box office collections.

KKBKKJ made Rs 15.81 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. When compared to Salman’s previous movies, including ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan,’ which debuted to an estimated 26 crore, KKBKKJ collections were quite disappointing.

However, the good news is that the movie significantly increased its collections on Saturday. The surge on Day 2 saw the collection rise to about 24-26 crores. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collection now stands at 39.81-41.81 crore with Sunday’s collections yet to come.

KKBKKJ had an impressive performance in mass venues on both days. Even some multiplexes, which were dull on Friday, have shown growth on Saturday. The single-screen cinemas were packed on Saturday, especially in Gujarat and Maharashtra. The increase in viewers is seen as a huge relief by the industry, which had been hoping to see some strong figures for an Eid release finally.

KKBKKJ has become Salman Khan’s second-lowest opener after Dabangg which was released in 2010 and opened at 14.50 crore. Bharat, which premiered in 2019 and earned 42.30 crores on day 1, is Salman Khan’s highest Eid opening to date.

The film will hope for a continued upwards trend on its third day, which is Sunday, in order to get closer to the 100 crore mark.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stars an ensemble cast of Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam, Jagapathi Babu, Venkatesh and Vijender Singh with Salman Khan as the lead.