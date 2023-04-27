On Thursday, 27th April 2027, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) prohibited people from loud phone conversations on the buses operating in the city and the suburbs. The BEST also prohibited commuters from playing audio and videos on their mobile phones at a loud volume while travelling in the buses. The BEST issued this order after numerous complaints regarding this issue were frequently raised by the passengers.

While speaking to the media, a spokesperson for the public transport agency said that the decision has been taken by the city civic transport body to avoid inconvenience to co-passengers. He added that acting on the frequency of complaints from passengers, the BEST undertaking took this decision and issued a notification on April 24.

According to the new rule, all passengers using BEST buses, the city’s public transportation system, must put on headphones when watching videos, listening to audio or having conversions on their mobile devices.

The spokesperson further said that BEST’s buses are public service vehicles and hence, to avoid any kind of inconvenience or trouble caused by anyone to co-passengers, action can be taken under the Bombay Police Act’s section 38/112. The department concerned has been asked to display the notification on all the buses.

The spokesperson also informed that all staffers working on the BEST buses, including those of the wet-leased vehicles hired from private companies, will be made aware of this new regulation.

It is notable that the BEST, which has a fleet of nearly 3,400 buses, provides public transport services in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane, Navi Mumbai and Mira-Bhayander cities. More than 30 lakh passengers travel every day on the BEST buses.