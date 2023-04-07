A video of Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) former president Mohammad Salman Ahmed is making rounds on Twitter in which the leader can be seen instigating the Muslim gathering in the Nanded city of Maharashtra. According to Ahmed, Muslims are the majority population in India and Hindus are minorities as they are allegedly divided into 6000 plus castes.

“People say that we Muslims are minorities and are 14%, 15% or 20% of the total population whereas Hindus form 80%. But this is not true. The fact is that Hindus are divided into 6000 castes, and each consists of only 3% to 4%. So we Muslims are the real majority,” Ahmed said in SIO Nanded Grant District Conference named ‘Wo subah hum hi se aayegi’ on September 25, 2018.

The former SIO president further instigated the Muslim students to realize the power of the ‘majority’ and start working in the right direction. “We all are the real majority. Earlier we were just 7%, but now we form 14% of the total population. Earlier we were 700-800 people. Now the Muslim population in the country is more than 25 crores. What is needed is to start working in the right direction,” he said.

Ahmed also during the conference slammed PM Modi and stated it had been four years to his chair then but no ‘acche din’ had arrived. He indicated that ‘Acche din’ would arrive only when they (Muslims) rise to power and from that day bad days of Modi would begin. “We have been imposing our rule on this land for more than 800 years. And then why should we get affected by this Modi’s 4 years rule? This is not at all possible. These people can’t just wipe off Muslims,” he said.

He further called the Modi-led government as fascist government and asked the gathering to have faith in Islam and its power. He said that every Muslim should believe that ‘we need not fear anybody other than Allah’. “If you want the power and the rule, you’ll have to work in that direction. We need to build expertise in every possible field to showcase the power,” he added.

While addressing the Muslim gathering in Nanded, Ahmed also noted that he wanted to bring Islamic revolution to the country for which he indicated that Muslims should be ready for a war-like situation. “People seeking revolution should be ready to die and flow blood. This is the only way to bring the Islamic revolution. The Muslims from Nanded are fiery enough to provide leadership to the entire state and also the nation. This is how we’ll bring Islam ki subah and Inqilab,” he was heard asserting.

Notably, Mohammed Salman Ahmed was detained by the Mumbai Police in a joint operation with Nanded Police in connection with a case of alleged hate speech delivered during the anti-CAA protest. He was booked along with the organizer of the protest under sections 153, 109, and 34 of IPC for allegedly giving a provocative speech at an anti-CAA protest in Nanded on February 1.

“There is no space for negotiations in this fight. Neither will CAA remain nor this government. The Muslim community is ready and Muslim youngsters are also ready. There will be no ifs and buts. This is not Babri Masjid where we will follow the court’s decision. We have decided, now India has to decide,” Ahmed had said while delivering the ‘hate speech’.

Later the SIO issued a statement condemning Ahmed’s detention and demanded his immediate release. “Along with many others, he has been actively involved in the ongoing movement for equal citizenship. A speech given by him in Nanded in the backdrop of this movement has mischievously been taken out of context and edited to present a distorted version,” it had said.