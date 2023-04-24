Monday, April 24, 2023
Updated:

NIA attaches properties of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin’s son in Kashmir under UAPA

In 2021, the two sons of the most-wanted terrorist and founder of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf, were removed from their jobs after they were found to be involved in terror funding.

OpIndia Staff
NIA Syed Salahuddin's son properties attached
Syed Salahuddin (Image Source: India Today)
10

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday, April 24, attached the properties of Syed Ahmed Shakeel, the younger son of dreaded terrorist and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, in Srinagar/Budgam of Kashmir, under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), 1967.

Journalist Aditya Raj Kaul shared pictures of NIA officials attaching notice over the attachment of the properties of Syed Ahmed Shakeel.

“This is to inform everyone that immovable property Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567, and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah, also known as Syed Salahuddin, a ‘listed militant’ under UA(P) Act, 1967), is now attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by order of the Special NIA Court in New Delhi,” the notice read.

The move is considered a big move to clampdown on terror activities in Kashmir, especially by the terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

Jammu and Kashmir administration sacks two sons of Syed Salahuddin after they were found indulging in terror activities

It may be recalled that the Jammu and Kashmir administration had in 2021, in an attempt to cripple the terror link-funding activities in the valley, sacked the two sons of terror outfit Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, from their government jobs. The termination of the duo came along with that of 9 other government employees, including two cops, with links to terror funding and other terror support activities. According to officials, the decision was taken in the nation’s interest as per the Constitutional Provision.

The two sons of the most-wanted terrorist and founder of the outfit Hizbul Mujahideen Syed Salahuddin, Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were removed from their jobs after they were found to be involved in terror funding. The NIA had reportedly tracked terror funding trails of both sons of Syed Salahuddin. The agency said that Syed Ahmad Shakeel and Shahid Yousuf were found to be involved in raising, receiving, collecting, and transferring funds through Hawala transactions for terror activities of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Syed Ahmad Shakeel, the second son of Mohammed Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin worked as a lab technician at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura. Meanwhile, Shahid Yousuf, the elder son of the Hizbul chief, was working in the agriculture department of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

