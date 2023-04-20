Thursday, April 20, 2023
Nine Pakistanis on their way to Mecca for Umrah in Ramzan killed in road accident

ANI
Accident in Saudi Arabia leaves 9 Pakistanis dead (image courtesy: @mskitmedia on Twitter)
At least nine Pakistani Umrah pilgrims including women and children have lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Wednesday night. 

As per details, nine Pakistani citizens died while five others sustained injuries in the road accident. The Pakistani pilgrims were travelling to Riyadh from Medina after performing Umrah when they met with an unfortunate accident near the Al-Qasim area, as per ARY News. 

The victims are said to be the residents of Nankana Sahib’s neighbouring villages Islamnagar and Chak 18. They were in Saudi Arabia on visit visas. 

Recently, at least 20 Umrah pilgrims were killed and 29 injured after a bus crashed southwest of Saudi Arabia, Dubai-based Gulf News reported. 

The bus hit a bridge, tipped over, and caught fire. 

The accident, which occurred due to a brake failure, took place on the road joining Asir province and the city of Abha, Gulf News reported. 

The victims were on their way to Mecca to conduct Umrah.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

