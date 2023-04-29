On Saturday (April 29), Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi paid a visit to the wrestlers, who have been protesting at Jantar Mantar in the National Capital against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

#WATCH | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets the wrestlers protesting against WFI chief & BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at Jantar Mantar, Delhi pic.twitter.com/KzKkk4uuU4 — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

In videos shared on social media, she could be seen interacting with professional wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik.

“No one is aware of what is there in the FIR which has been lodged. Why they are not showing it? When these wrestlers win medals we all tweet and feel proud but today they are sitting on the road and not getting justice. All these women wrestlers struggle a lot to come to this stage. And I am not able to understand why the govt is saving him (Brij Singh)?” asked Priyanka Gandhi.

She also sought the ouster of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief to save the careers of professional wrestlers.

खिलाड़ी देश का मान होते हैं। देश उन पर गर्व क्यों करता है? क्योंकि तमाम मुश्किलों के बावजूद अथक मेहनत और बहुत कुछ सहकर जब वे पदक जीतते हैं, तो उनकी जीत में हमारी जीत होती है, देश मुस्कुरा उठता है।



महिला खिलाड़ियों की जीत बाकियों से बड़ी होती है। वे देश की संसद के बगल की सड़क पर… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) April 26, 2023

“Whose pressure is on the Delhi Police? Why are the leaders of the opposition being questioned by the same police on hearing the pain of a girl during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, but the pleas of the sportspersons who raise the country’s honour are ignored,” the Congress scion earlier said in a tweet.

Earlier, on Friday (April 28), the Delhi police registered two First Information Reports (FIRs) against the chief of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As per reports, the FIRs were lodged at the Connaught Place police station on the complaint of two female wrestlers (one of whom is said to be a minor).

As per reports, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is also scheduled to meet the protesting wrestlers later in the day.