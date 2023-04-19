Wednesday, April 19, 2023
Rajasthan: Another Korean blogger sexually harassed while shooting live blog, man flashes genitals at her on camera, arrested

The man has been identified as Jodhpur resident Deepak Jalani. The police have reportedly stated that there have been some claims that Jalani may be mentally ill. So he would be subjected to a medical examination too.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Another Korean blogger sexually harassed while shooting live blog, man shows genitals to her on camera, arrested
The accused man displayed his private part on camera
9

On Tuesday, the Rajasthan Police arrested a man for harassing a Korea-based blogger in the city of Jodhpur. The man showed his private part to the woman as she was shooting a blog of herself and capturing the beauty of the city. The Police took cognizance of the event only after the video of the said incident went viral over social media.

The woman in the video could be seen capturing the beauty of the blue city while shooting a video blog of herself. The accused man as seen in the video followed the woman and kept a watch on her. Later he displayed his genitals to the woman on camera forcing her to scream aloud for help. The man then kept laughing and made lewd gestures at the woman.

The Police arrested the man and confirmed that the foreign blogger was sexually harassed by the accused. “A woman foreign tourist blogger had put up a post on her social media that a man had sexually harassed her. Taking cognizance of this information, we identified the man and arrested him,” said Jodhpur East DCP Amrita Duhan.

The incident triggered widespread condemnation on social media. Taking swift action, the Jodhpur police have identified and arrested the man seen in the video. The man has been identified as Jodhpur resident Deepak Jalani. The police have reportedly stated that there have been some claims that Jalani may be mentally ill. So he would be subjected to a medical examination too.

The incident comes months after another South Korean travel influencer was sexually harassed by two men in Mumbai’s Khar area. The two men were identified as Mobeen Chand and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari from Bandra and were arrested by the Police in swift action.

