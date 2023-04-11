Congress leader Sachin Pilot will go ahead with his 1-day hunger strike against his own party’s government for inaction against corruption cases in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the demonstration will commence from 11:00 am onwards on Tuesday (April 11) at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur. Meanwhile, the supporters of Sachin Pilot have begun gathering at the site.

The development comes amidst appeals from Congress leadership to not indulge in anti-party activities.

In a statement on Monday (April 10) night, Rajasthan Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Shri. Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast tomorrow is against the party interests and is anti-party activity.”

“If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me,” he emphasised.

Sachin Pilot’s fast is against party interests. I have been AICC incharge for the last 5 months but he never spoke with me regarding the issue. I appeal for calm dialogue as Sachin Pilot is an indisputable asset: Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, AICC Incharge, Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/gFLycgF3Be — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) April 10, 2023

I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party,” Randhawa further appealed.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot had accused the Ashok Gehlot government of not taking any action against Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases. He said that only a few months are left for the assembly elections, and therefore the Congress party needed to approach the voters with evidence of actions taken against corruption.