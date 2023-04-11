Tuesday, April 11, 2023
HomeNews ReportsRajasthan: Sachin Pilot to go ahead with his fast against corruption despite appeals from...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to go ahead with his fast against corruption despite appeals from Congres leaders

The demonstration by Sachin Pilot will commence from 11:00 am onwards on Tuesday (April 11) at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan: Sachin Pilot to go ahead with his fast against corruption despite appeals from Congress leaders
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
8

Congress leader Sachin Pilot will go ahead with his 1-day hunger strike against his own party’s government for inaction against corruption cases in Rajasthan.

As per reports, the demonstration will commence from 11:00 am onwards on Tuesday (April 11) at Shaheed Smarak in Jaipur. Meanwhile, the supporters of Sachin Pilot have begun gathering at the site.

The development comes amidst appeals from Congress leadership to not indulge in anti-party activities.

In a statement on Monday (April 10) night, Rajasthan Congress leader Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said, “Shri. Sachin Pilot’s day-long fast tomorrow is against the party interests and is anti-party activity.”

“If there is any issue with his own government, it can be discussed in the party forums instead of in the media and public. I have been an AICC in-charge for the last 5 months and Pilot-ji has never discussed this issue with me,” he emphasised.

I am in touch with him and I still appeal for calm dialogue since he is an indisputable asset to the Congress party,” Randhawa further appealed.

Earlier, Sachin Pilot had accused the Ashok Gehlot government of not taking any action against Vasundhara Raje over corruption cases. He said that only a few months are left for the assembly elections, and therefore the Congress party needed to approach the voters with evidence of actions taken against corruption.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSachin Pilot fast
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Reimposed ‘Jizya’ tax, forced Hindus to recite Quran verses: Revisiting Mughal tyrant Aurangzeb’s deep-seated hate for Hindus

अनुपम कुमार सिंह -
The Hindus, who had somehow accustomed themselves to living with the Mughals during their early rule, were in for a rude shock when the dominion passed to Aurangzeb, a fanatic of Islam.
Culture and History

Editor of fraud-accused National Herald claims ‘Shivaji’s army’ raped women: The lies, perversion of history, the Bengal conquest and what we know

Gopal Tiwari -
It is because of the decisive defeat of and subsequent heavy ransom imposed on the Mughal governor of Bengal that liberals often paint the revenge Maratha forces took for 22 commanders' murders in Bengal as atrocities and try to insinuate that even Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's army committed rapes because he too hailed from the Bhosale clan.

Election Commission withdraws National Party status from TMC, NCP and CPI, AAP gets the coveted tag

DK Shivakumar backs MK Kharge for Karnataka CM post amid fierce tussle with former CM Siddaramaiah

‘System has fractured spirit of woman power’: VHP condemns Gujarat Police for arresting Kajal Hindustani, wants FIR quashed

While AAP launches ‘Degree dikhao’ campaign, election commission website shows 29 AAP MLAs in Delhi do not have a degree, 9 not even 12th...

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
627,701FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com