Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Rajkot: Rafiq rapes Hindu friend’s minor daughter after inviting her home, arrested

The complaint filed by the victim said that Rafiq tied the girl's legs and subsequently raped her. He then threatened the girl against informing anyone about the incident, adding that he would publicise in society that she had a boyfriend if she talked about the incident.

OpIndia Staff
Rajkot rape
Rafiq (L) invites Hindu friend's minor daughter to his house, rapes her
37

A disturbing case of a rape of a minor Hindu girl has come to light in Rajkot, Gujarat. The accused, Rafiq Arab, a friend of the victim’s father, called the girl to his home on the pretext of giving her the keys of a moped and then raped her. Rafiq was arrested by the Rajkot Women’s Police Station and has been slapped with relevant sections under the POCSO Act.

As per the information provided to the police, Rafiq is a friend of the victim’s father. Rafiq lived near the victim’s residence and used to frequently visit her home. One day, he dialed his Hindu friend’s home, which was answered by the victim. Rafiq asked the girl to bring her mobile phone and a moped he had left at her house. When the 16-year-old girl, a Class 9 student, arrived at Rafiq’s house with the keys, he was alone. Exploiting the opportunity, he detained and assaulted the victim.

According to the information, he tied the legs of the victim and raped her. After this, he threatened the victim that if she told anyone about it, he would publicize that she had a boyfriend. Upon returning home, the teenager began to experience abdominal discomfort. Her family took her to the hospital, where the victim recounted the entire incident to them.

The girl’s parents filed a complaint at the women’s police station. Subsequently, the police apprehended Rafique from his workplace, following the case’s registration. Initially, Rafique vehemently denied the charges. However, after intense interrogation by the police, he confessed to his crime. The accused has been charged under the POCSO Act and section 376 of the IPC.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

